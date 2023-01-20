Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
Channel 3000
Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash
MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
Channel 3000
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of former Badgers football player
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After the defense briefly called witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning, the judge expects closing arguments to come Tuesday afternoon in the jury trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related...
Channel 3000
Joseph “Jay” T. Cyrnek
Joseph T. “Jay” Cyrnek, age 64, of Monroe, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wisconsin where he had resided for the last 40 years after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident. Jay was born on October 17, 1958 in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph F. and Esther R. (Zonta) Cyrnek. He was a 1976 graduate of Bowen High School in Chicago and had worked as a Hydraulic Mechanic for Morgan Corporation in Janesville.
Channel 3000
Naomi Grace Perrin
Naomi G. Perrin, age 90, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sienna Crest in Dodgeville. Naomi was born on February 27, 1932 in Dodgeville, the only child of Peter and Stella (Johnson) Martin. She resided in Edmund and was a great help in her parent’s General Store in Edmund. She attended school in Edmund was Valedictorian of her Dodgeville High School Class. Naomi married David Perrin of rural Linden on June 11, 1951. They raised three children, Cindy, Kathy and Tom and resided in Edmund next door to Grandma Stella.
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Channel 3000
Steven James Convery
BLUE MOUNDS - It is with great sadness that the family of Steven James Convery announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home in Blue Mounds, Wis. He was born to parents, Cecil “Bob” and Meryl (Eggins) Convery on June 15, 1977, in Lismore, New South Wales in Australia.
Channel 3000
Madison - One City Schools
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
One Wisconsin man's unique hobby of raising Texas longhorns
Everyone has a hobby. Some are more unique than others. For John Kane, his hobby is raising Texas Longhorns.
Channel 3000
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Channel 3000
Right lanes of westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. -- The right three lanes of the westbound Beltline are back open Tuesday at Todd Drive following a traffic incident. The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Madison fire, police and EMS crews were sent to the scene. Cameras at the scene indicated that all westbound traffic...
Channel 3000
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
Channel 3000
Timothy Allen Bergum
EDGERTON – Timothy Allen Bergum, age 72, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Channel 3000
Paul R. Stenseth
MADISON - Paul R. Stenseth, age 78, passed away on January 5, 2023 at Meriter Hospital. A full obituary will be published at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 2418 N. Sherman Ave. 608-249-8257. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL...
Comments / 0