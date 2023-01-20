Read full article on original website
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association
Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to peak near 70...
Governor Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year, orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park. The text of the proclamation can be found below. PROCLAMATION. As people throughout the country and...
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
Mayor Amezcua visited the White House and attended the U.S. Conference of Mayors
Santa Ana, CA – Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua visited Washington, D.C. this week to attend the Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors and meet with White House officials. Amezcua will return home to Santa Ana today. Mayor Amezcua released the following statement regarding her trip:
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
Council to consider appointment to fill District 4 vacancy
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2023) — Anaheim’s City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a potential appointment of a Council member to fill a vacancy for District 4. The Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday is expected to hear from applicants and the public and ask questions of those seeking to represent District 4 through an appointment.
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
“It was their first time on a boat”
Dana Point Harbor Partners’ Underserved Youth Program Aims to Provide Unforgettable Ocean Experiences and Education to More Than 1,000 Underserved Youths in 2023. The long-awaited $400 million, multiyear revitalization of Dana Point Harbor commenced at The Marina at Dana Point in August 2022. In collaboration with the California Coastal Commission, DPHP will improve public access to the water through both the intricate design of The Marina and the newly developed community outreach programs.
RITA RUDNER starring in “STAGED”
“In Show Business, a marriage is a success if it outlasts milk.”. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce that comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of a hilarious new comedy, STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED begins previews on Wednesday, January 25; will open on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
Application period to serve on a City commission extended
The application period for residents interested in serving on a City commission has been extended to March 17. The Mission Viejo City Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling vacancies on the City’s Planning and Transportation Commission, Community Services Commission and Investment Advisory Commission. The term is for two years.
Elks Lodge #2444 Newest Members
In the last initiation of 2022, The Saddleback Valley-Mission Viejo Elks Lodge #2444 proudly presents its newest members. The Initiation Ceremony is steeped in history as it’s much the same as the Charter Organization has used since 1868. The members-only ritual pays homage to the Elk’s four cardinal principles of Charity, Brotherly Love, Justice and Fidelity.
Long Beach PD arrests suspect in murder of Kacy Lloyd
On Jan. 19, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested Lee Edward Mooring Jr., a 37-year-old resident of Long Beach, for the August 21, 2022 murder of Kacy Lloyd, a 48-year-old resident of the City of Los Angeles. Detectives located Mooring in the City of Long Beach...
Long Beach Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at Silverado Park
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Silverado Park (1500 block of West 31st Street) regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, a second male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old male victim in critical condition.
‘Petting Zootastic’ Jan. 28
Bring your friends and family to meet a variety of animals on the picturesque Oso Creek Trail on Saturday, January 28 from 11 am to 1 pm during the City’s “Petting Zootastic” event. The event will be held in the Celebration Garden near the Potocki Trailhead bridge...
Watch out for nighttime construction on Disneyland Drive January 23 through January 27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to conduct construction on the following locations and dates:. (between West Ball Road and West South Street) January 23 to January 27. NB I-5 Disneyland Drive on-ramp January 23 to January 27. SB I-5 Disneyland Drive on-ramp January 23 to January 27.
