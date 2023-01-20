Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Max Klesmit to miss Badgers game at Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will be without one of their key contributors Monday night as they make up a game that was postponed over the weekend. Guard Max Klesmit is being ruled out for Monday's game at Northwestern with what program officials called an upper...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
Channel 3000
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of former Badgers football player
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After the defense briefly called witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning, the judge expects closing arguments to come Tuesday afternoon in the jury trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
Channel 3000
Naomi Grace Perrin
Naomi G. Perrin, age 90, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sienna Crest in Dodgeville. Naomi was born on February 27, 1932 in Dodgeville, the only child of Peter and Stella (Johnson) Martin. She resided in Edmund and was a great help in her parent’s General Store in Edmund. She attended school in Edmund was Valedictorian of her Dodgeville High School Class. Naomi married David Perrin of rural Linden on June 11, 1951. They raised three children, Cindy, Kathy and Tom and resided in Edmund next door to Grandma Stella.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: A detailed look at the new wide receivers
The Wisconsin Badgers return its top three receivers this season, but that didn't stop new head coach Luke Fickell from landing four receivers through the transfer portal. That could be what Fickell is going after, and he could even have a vision that the new receivers become the top receivers on the team.
Channel 3000
State finishes calling witnesses in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Marcus Randle El was back in court on Monday after a weekend break from his jury trial. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
Channel 3000
Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash
MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
Channel 3000
Madison - One City Schools
Channel 3000
Quentin Verdier
COLUMBUS—Quentin Verdier, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Quentin was born on October 13, 1952 to Quentin and Margaret (Wells) Verdier in Montgomery, Maryland. Quentin enjoyed history including his own family’s; some examples include the fact that his mother was a direct...
Channel 3000
Paul R. Stenseth
MADISON - Paul R. Stenseth, age 78, passed away on January 5, 2023 at Meriter Hospital. A full obituary will be published at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com. Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 2418 N. Sherman Ave. 608-249-8257. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL...
Channel 3000
Timothy Allen Bergum
EDGERTON – Timothy Allen Bergum, age 72, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Channel 3000
Steven James Convery
BLUE MOUNDS - It is with great sadness that the family of Steven James Convery announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home in Blue Mounds, Wis. He was born to parents, Cecil “Bob” and Meryl (Eggins) Convery on June 15, 1977, in Lismore, New South Wales in Australia.
Channel 3000
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Channel 3000
James "Boney" Allen Hambrecht
James Allen “Boney” Hambrecht, age 76 1/2 years exactly, went to heaven on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis, COPD and lung cancer. His suffering began in 1951 when he had nephritis and polio, requiring him to stay at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the entire summer. His battle with arthritis began in 1983 and progressively worsened over time. He was in the first class to graduate from the newly consolidated Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1963 until 1969.
Channel 3000
Cornelia Henrietta Buchanan
STOUGHTON - Cornelia “Corky” Henrietta Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, was reunited with her beloved husband, Bill, on their 60th wedding anniversary the evening of Jan. 18, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Gerrit and Anna (Vanderwall) Prince.
