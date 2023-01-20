Read full article on original website
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
13newsnow.com
Spartan women suffer road setback in first MEAC loss
Deja Francis scored 17 points as the Norfolk State University women's basketball team could not overcome a big third quarter by Morgan State as the Bears extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 57-46 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) victory on Monday night at Hill Field House. Norfolk...
13newsnow.com
ODU men's basketball falls to hot-shooting App State, 72-58
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men's basketball team played pretty solid defense Saturday night, but solid wasn't nearly enough to stop Appalachian State guard Terence Harcum. The sophomore from Butner, North Carolina made eight of 13 three-pointers, most with a Monarch hand in his face, and scored 28...
13newsnow.com
Spartans late rally not enough as they lose to Bears 77-71
BALTIMORE — Will Thomas scored 27 points as Morgan State beat Norfolk State 77-71 on Monday night. Thomas also had 11 rebounds for the Bears (11-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Burke scored 21 points and added three steals. Kameron Hobbs shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
maceandcrown.com
Dr. Don Stansberry, Scholar, Leader, and ODU Vice President, Leaves ODU to “Pursue New Opportunities”
On Jan. 6, President Brian O. Hemphill announced via email that Dr. Don Stansberry has left his position as Vice President for Student Engagement and Enrollment Services to pursue “other opportunities.” A scholar, leader, and friend to students, his service to ODU has been layered and expansive, stretching twenty-two years and including many national and regional awards and honors. Hemphill said that Dr. Stansberry will become a Presidential Fellow, a position which is said to “assist with [university] research projects and explore various career paths within Higher Education.”
Hampton University's 'Brand YO(U)' Conference is inspiring HBCU females
The conference welcomed HBCU women from Hampton Roads to attend interactive workshops and panel discussions.
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
Saturday was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday's soft opening was the second of two.
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
13newsnow.com
The grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth is here
Workers first broke ground to start building the facility in December of 2021. It's the first of its kind in Virginia.
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills
The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
Local college students compete for 50 thousand dollars
Six Local College entrepreneurs represented schools all across Hampton Roads in the Entrepreneurship Organization’s Global Student Entrepreneurship Awards.
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
After Newport News, schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline
As more students have been acting out, some school systems have faced questions from teachers, parents and lawmakers about whether a gentle approach can effectively address problems that disrupt classrooms.
