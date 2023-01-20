ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

13newsnow.com

Spartan women suffer road setback in first MEAC loss

Deja Francis scored 17 points as the Norfolk State University women's basketball team could not overcome a big third quarter by Morgan State as the Bears extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 57-46 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) victory on Monday night at Hill Field House. Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU men's basketball falls to hot-shooting App State, 72-58

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men's basketball team played pretty solid defense Saturday night, but solid wasn't nearly enough to stop Appalachian State guard Terence Harcum. The sophomore from Butner, North Carolina made eight of 13 three-pointers, most with a Monarch hand in his face, and scored 28...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Spartans late rally not enough as they lose to Bears 77-71

BALTIMORE — Will Thomas scored 27 points as Morgan State beat Norfolk State 77-71 on Monday night. Thomas also had 11 rebounds for the Bears (11-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Burke scored 21 points and added three steals. Kameron Hobbs shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
NORFOLK, VA
maceandcrown.com

Dr. Don Stansberry, Scholar, Leader, and ODU Vice President, Leaves ODU to “Pursue New Opportunities”

On Jan. 6, President Brian O. Hemphill announced via email that Dr. Don Stansberry has left his position as Vice President for Student Engagement and Enrollment Services to pursue “other opportunities.” A scholar, leader, and friend to students, his service to ODU has been layered and expansive, stretching twenty-two years and including many national and regional awards and honors. Hemphill said that Dr. Stansberry will become a Presidential Fellow, a position which is said to “assist with [university] research projects and explore various career paths within Higher Education.”
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
tourcounsel.com

Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia

If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
RICHMOND, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Mardi Gras Man, filmed in Hampton, to be screened in Kill Devil Hills

The movie was filmed completely in Hampton and Phoebus in about two and a half weeks. The cast and crew come from the seven cities which comprise Hampton Roads. The screen play was written by James R. Sanzo, and this is the third film produced by Sanzo and Robert Shepherd. More info can be found at IMDB.com.
HAMPTON, VA

