Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA
The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Offered 3 Round 1 Picks for OG Anunoby by 'At Least 1 Team'
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly received a massive trade offer for small forward O.G. Anunoby. According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, at least one team is known to have offered the Raptors three first-round picks in exchange for Anunoby. The 25-year-old Anunoby has spent his entire six-year NBA...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL. "I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Bleacher Report
Bronny James Contacted by Australia's NBL; LeBron's Son Eyes Ohio State, USC, Oregon
The owner of Australia's National Basketball League confirmed there have been conversations with representatives for Bronny James about bringing him into the league. "We have absolutely reached out," Larry Kestelman said to the Herald Sun (h/t the NBL's official website). "But it's very early days. It's a long shot, but the conversation has begun and we'll be in the mix."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Siakam, Anunoby Would Only Be Traded for 'Enormous' Return
The Toronto Raptors may be struggling this season, but don't expect them to shop Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor: "League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Siakam or Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it's more probable that Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer."
Bleacher Report
Gary Payton Believes NBA Will Add Teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, Eyes SEA Ownership
Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton thinks the NBA will expand with teams in Seattle and Las Vegas. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Payton said he thinks expansion is "gonna happen." "I think us [Seattle] and Vegas should be a good starting point for what the NBA wants to do," he added.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder
The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Mo Bamba 'Readily Available' Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is reportedly "readily available" in a trade before the Feb. 9 deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Magic would move Bamba as his time in the rotation has dwindled. O'Connor mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers as a potential suitor. Bamba is averaging 7.3...
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Los Angeles Lakers after Rui Hachimura Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers made yet another trade with the Washington Wizards on Monday, acquiring Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. That's the third deal between the two franchises in the Rob Pelinka era, dating back to the Anthony Davis trade in 2019 and the Russell Westbrook blockbuster of 2021.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Progressing in Knee Injury Rehab; Will Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is "progressing well and as expected" in his recovery from a knee injury, the Nets announced Tuesday. The team said Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported "there is optimism" Durant can return before the All-Star break...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Trade Buzz Around Trail Blazers, John Collins, Celtics, More
The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching, and they are said to be listening to all overtures, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
Red Sox News: Adalberto Mondesí Traded to BOS from Royals for Josh Taylor
The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that they agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Royals for shortstop Adalberto Mondesí. Boston is sending left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor to the Royals for Mondesí, along with a player to be named later or cash considerations. Mondesí, who is the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović Is 'Most Often Tied' to Potential Deal
After acquiring Rui Hachimura on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is the player "most often tied" to the Lakers in a potential deal. However, Buha notes,...
