ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it

By Courtney Francisco, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zc8M0_0kL5lX4u00

ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support.

One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it.

“The state of Georgia is trying to arrest and suppress and literally murder peaceful protestors,” said Novitch. “We’re standing against the destruction of the last largest forest in Atlanta to build a police training facility. We call it Cop City, and this is the opposite we should be going.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Bureau of Investigation argues, over the past year, demonstrators have not been peaceful. The GBI said the group has set fires, thrown explosives, and vandalized contractor offices.

GBI Director Mike Register said Wednesday multiple law enforcement agencies were trying to get demonstrators who set up camp in the woods to leave when the confrontation turned deadly.

Law enforcement said one of the protestors, Manuel Teran, shot a trooper. Officers say they fired back, killing Teran.

“We need an independent investigation,” said Novitch. “We don’t believe it happened the way the police say it happened.”

On Instagram, ‘Stop Cop City’ posted a photo of Teran, saying he spent time between Atlanta and Florida. A background search shows Teran attended Florida State University. One of Teran’s friends, Matthew Johnson, defended those protestors from out of state to Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

“When your address is a forest, it’s a little bit tricky to change your address, right?” said Johnson.

Background records show the seven protestors arrested during the deadly operation Wednesday were also from out of state.

The following people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass, with additional charges pending:

  • Geoffrey Parsons, age 20, of Maryland
  • Spencer Bernard Liberto, age 29, of Pennsylvania
  • Matthew Ernest Macar, age 30, of Pennsylvania
  • Timothy Murphy, age 25, of Maine
  • Christopher Reynolds, age 31, of Ohio
  • Teresa Shen, age 31, of New York
  • Sarah Wasilewski, age 35, of Pennsylvania

Records show some have no criminal offenses in their history.

Others had violations relating to traffic or drug and alcohol offenses.

Those protesting at the jail said their histories and home states mean nothing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jP0J_0kL5lX4u00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 34

Jerry Williamson
4d ago

They are facing the correct charges. They are not peaceful protesters, they are out of state domestic terrorists. All of them look like future recipients of the Darwin award like their friend that just committed suicide by cop.

Reply
16
JJC
4d ago

We want to train police to improve public safety. Go protest one of the many luxury developments that are cutting down trees instead!

Reply
16
Ranea
4d ago

Setting up booby traps in the woods doesnt sound peaceful. They came here to start trouble. They need to learn a lesson.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia — Seven protestors are under arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, including three from Pittsburgh, all charged with domestic terrorism. Authorizes say protestors oppose the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County, Georgia, and for months, illegally occupied the property. When law enforcement began...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
225K+
Followers
155K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy