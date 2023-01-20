Community market to host grand opening in Dayton today

DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening today in Dayton.

The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2:00 p.m.

Five merchants will be featured at District Market: Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo. and CheezCake Lab.

Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to be sold at the market.

There will also be multiple retail merchants, according to a release.

“District Market is just about the community,” Tae Winston, owner of District Market said. “When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream.”

The market is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 5:00 p.m. You can learn more about it here.

