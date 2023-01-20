Read full article on original website
What The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Said About His Show's 'Rivalry' With Family Guy
"The Simpsons" set the gold standard for adult animation. While kids could certainly partake in the family's misadventures in Springfield, there were jokes that really only adults could catch. It's led to one of the longest-running dynasties in pop culture, as the sitcom is currently on its 34th season with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
The Piano Frog Was The Real Star Of The Last Of Us Episode 2, According To Fans
The second episode of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" was an eventful one, starting with an entirely original story about where the cordyceps fungus started infecting humans in Jakarta, Indonesia. The episode then resumes the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) as they make their way through the bombed and broken down part of Boston outside of the quarantine zone, meeting their first clickers along the way.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
The Last Of Us: Episode 2 Recap - A Tess Of Friendship
After last week's gripping premiere, HBO's "The Last of Us" is back again to test our nerves and emotions with another top-tier installment. The show's second episode sees Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) hit the road to get the youngest of the trio back into the hands of The Fireflies. The reason for this is finally revealed to Joel and Tess, who take the information in very different ways. One of them, in particular, clings to it as their last bit of hope all the way until their bitter end.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Paget Brewster's Expertise Was More Than The Criminal Minds Casting Team Bargained For
There is a lot to choose from in the expansive world of primetime procedural dramas. The formulaic structure of these shows makes for an easy viewing experience all across the board. Dick Wolf has implemented a grand empire of Chicago and New York-based police dramas, while CBS has made a killing on naval-specific crimes. However, there is one procedural that uses a tactic that sets it apart from cops on the crime beat.
Amy Ryan Was Initially Slated For Just One Or Two Episodes Of The Office
Amy Ryan has amassed an impressive film and television portfolio since first appearing on "As the World Turns" in 1990 (per IMDb). However, fans of Scranton's favorite paper company, Dunder Mifflin, will never forget Ryan's guest star performance as Holly Flax on "The Office." Holly first showed up in Season 4's two-part episode, "Goodbye, Toby," and she was hired as the new human resources representative, replacing the person Michael Scott (Steve Carell) once threatened to shoot twice, Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein). Michael initially thinks that Holly will undermine his authority at the Scranton Branch, as Toby did, but he soon feels the full weight of Cupid's arrow zinging him right between the eyes. Holly and Michael's rollercoaster romance eventually ends with the pair falling madly in love. However, as a consequence of their engagement, Michael quits his job in order to start a new life with Holly in Colorado.
Breaking Bad's Intervention Scene Holds A Big Place In Betsy Brandt's Memory
Few shows have had the enduring influence and legacy that "Breaking Bad" has. Like "The Sopranos" and "The Shield" before it, and dozens of shows since, the series anchored itself in following the moral descent of its main characters and how they reckoned with their transformation. One of the few...
Who Plays Brother Ellis Kane On NCIS: Hawai'i?
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 2, Episode 12 "Shields Up" Anyone who has seen a crime procedural knows that the first suspect is likely not the guilty party. If anything, the "NCIS" franchise adheres faithfully to these tropes. "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the newest spin-off of the decades-long franchise and hits on all the points that made the flagship show a massive success. The series fulfills all the procedural archetypes with the special agent in charge, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), and your typical tech character is familiar-looking Ernie (Jason Antoon).
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Tess' Beyond Tragic Backstory That Was Cut From HBO's The Last Of Us
Spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 2 "Infected" follow. After debuting the first devastating episode of "The Last of Us" to a rapturous response, show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are doubling down on tragedy. Per Forbes, the post-apocalyptic action-drama proved to be a major success for HBO,...
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of The Rig Before
Warning: Contains spoilers for "The Rig." The Amazon Prime show "The Rig" is rife with twists and turns to keep audiences guessing. The crew members of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, isolated in the North Sea, fight to save humanity from a newly awakened primordial life form. Season 1 ends with our characters facing an unknown future. A hypothetical Season 2 may delve further into what humanity faces, but the six-episode debut season stands as its own completed story. There are hints of other biological apocalyptic films here; fans of "Annihilation" and "Deepwater Horizon" may recognize familiar plot points in "The Rig." Layered statements on the forgotten workers of dying industries, corporate greed, and humanity's damage to the environment abound throughout the show's debut season. Compelling performances drive the storylines forward.
Why Criminal Minds' Kate Callahan Was Perfect For Jennifer Love Hewitt
CBS' police procedural drama "Criminal Minds" is rarely short of acting talent, but the show's Season 10 received an extraordinarily huge jolt of energy in the form of Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the cast as FBI agent Kate Callahan. Hewitt entered the show as an accomplished film star and a veteran of TV shows that ranged from "Party of Five" to "Ghost Whisperer," so the actor was obviously quite a catch for the show.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
60 Minutes Viewers Can't Help But Notice The Show's Unfortunate Decline Over The Years
"60 Minutes" premiered in September of 1968 with an inside look at the competing presidential election campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey (via IMDb). Nixon would go on to win comfortably that November (via 270 to Win), capping off a tumultuous year for the U.S. that saw the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. King's murder sparked riots in Detroit, and violent protests at that year's Democratic convention gave the fledgling news magazine plenty of big stories to cover in its first year on the air.
Dawn Olivieri Uses Her Real Life Experience To Inform Her Yellowstone Character
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" saw the arrival of Dawn Olivieri's Sarah Atwood as a new threat to the Dutton empire. By the mid-season finale, Sarah had managed to sink her romantic teeth into John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) very own son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), in a bid to bring down the Montana ranch patriarch. Atwood was sent directly by Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who's been gunning for the Duttons since Season 4.
Pamela Anderson Makes A Bombshell Claim About Home Improvement Co-Star Tim Allen's On-Set Behavior
From voicing space ranger Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Toy Story" to unintentionally taking on the duties of St. Nick in "The Santa Clause," Tim Allen is a staple in many beloved franchises. But over the course of his illustrious career, the actor has been the subject of numerous controversies. In...
