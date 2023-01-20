ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Monday basketball results include MHCA getting swept by Lead Hill

Mountain Home Christian Academy had a rough night on Monday as they were swept in three basketball games at home by Lead Hill. The varsity boys’ game ended with the Eagles falling to the Tigers 87-75. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 30 points, Riley Peglar scored 17, Evan Palella had 15, and Jordan Woods added 10 points. For Lead Hill, Kaden Baker provided 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quintin Sewell finished with 23 points, and Mason Cain ended up with 20 points and 13 assists.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MHHS basketball games at Greenbrier set for earlier start time

Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, weather permitting, and the Mountain Home High School teams are set to go back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference action with an outing at Greenbrier that has an earlier start time than originally scheduled. Mountain Home’s...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Taylor’s 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime on Saturday. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor also contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home. Pauline was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois and went on to become a certified dietary manager. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas from Chicago, in 1974. After 25 years, she retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center in 2009. Pauline was best known for sewing, reading, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)

George H Carrier, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. George was born on August 22, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Peter and Marie Neihaus Carrier. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Sorce on May 5, 1972 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a maintenance man for all of his working years. He enjoyed boating and fishing for trout. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa, Illinois, and a life member of the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)

Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Gerald Terry, 68, Fox (Roller)

Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Gerald Terry of Fox are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Gerald Terry died Sunday in Mountain Home.
FOX, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow

The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson

The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mammoth Spring Schools receive report of student violence Wednesday

Wednesday evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Mammoth Spring School officials a student threatened violence against staff and other students. In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith, school officials notified the Arkansas State Police then the Mammoth Spring Police Department of the situation.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
KTLO

Flippin School Board meets Monday night with full agenda

The Flippin School Board will meet Monday evening at 6 in the Administration Building. Items on the agenda include financial statements; Principals reports; School Board recognition; resignation of an elementary paraprofessional; hire of a middle school teacher; formal board training, student transfers; facilities contractor agreement for 2023-2024; Superintendent contract; and a student disciplinary hearing.
KTLO

MHPS to hold special meeting to revisit millage measure

On Monday, January 30, the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the potential of placing another millage increase measure on the ballot in 2023. The millage would go towards addressing the facility needs at the high school. Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake...

Comments / 0

Community Policy