Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
MH, Flippin bowling teams to meet at Driftwood Lanes
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Tuesday as they take on Flippin. Action is set to get underway at 3:30.
KTLO
MHHS basketball games at Greenbrier set for earlier start time
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, weather permitting, and the Mountain Home High School teams are set to go back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference action with an outing at Greenbrier that has an earlier start time than originally scheduled. Mountain Home’s...
KTLO
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
KTLO
‘Pitch In for Kids’ set for MH basketball games on Friday
The Mountain Home High School boys’ basketball team will hold its annual benefit event for The Call of Baxter County on Sweetheart Royalty. The “Pitch In for Kids” is scheduled for Friday when the Bombers host Alma. Fans are invited to bring a new pair of kid’s...
KTLO
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home. Pauline was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Martin and Pauline Chidester Woods. She graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago, Illinois and went on to become a certified dietary manager. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas from Chicago, in 1974. After 25 years, she retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center in 2009. Pauline was best known for sewing, reading, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
KTLO
George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
George H Carrier, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. George was born on August 22, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Peter and Marie Neihaus Carrier. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Sorce on May 5, 1972 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a maintenance man for all of his working years. He enjoyed boating and fishing for trout. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa, Illinois, and a life member of the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
KTLO
Gerald Terry, 68, Fox (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Gerald Terry of Fox are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Gerald Terry died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
James M. Gilliland, 80, Gassville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 80-year-old James M. Gilliland of Gassville at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. James M. Gilliland died Monday in Gassville.
KTLO
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
KTLO
Myron W. Haines, 66, Diamond City (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Myron W. Haines of Diamond City are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Myron died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Streets in Mountain Home ready for winter weather
With a winter storm approaching the Twin Lakes area, KTLO’s Heather Loftis spoke with Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams to discuss how the city’s roads are prepared.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
KTLO
MH Chamber Banquet postponed to February 2
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce Banquet scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed until February 2 due to weather.
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
KTLO
Taylor’s 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime on Saturday. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor also contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun...
KYTV
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring Schools receive report of student violence Wednesday
Wednesday evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Mammoth Spring School officials a student threatened violence against staff and other students. In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith, school officials notified the Arkansas State Police then the Mammoth Spring Police Department of the situation.
KTLO
MHPS to hold special meeting to revisit millage measure
On Monday, January 30, the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the potential of placing another millage increase measure on the ballot in 2023. The millage would go towards addressing the facility needs at the high school. Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake...
KTLO
Flippin School Board meets Monday night with full agenda
The Flippin School Board will meet Monday evening at 6 in the Administration Building. Items on the agenda include financial statements; Principals reports; School Board recognition; resignation of an elementary paraprofessional; hire of a middle school teacher; formal board training, student transfers; facilities contractor agreement for 2023-2024; Superintendent contract; and a student disciplinary hearing.
Comments / 0