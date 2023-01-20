ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts

Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Is Jakob Poeltl a trade option for 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a dogfight for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. The team wants to secure one of those top four seeds and will look to improve at the upcoming trade deadline. The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly shopping starting center Jakob Poeltl as the team has the fourth-worst record in the NBA at the time of this writing. Poeltl’s value is beneficial to playoff teams needing depth at the backup center position, one of those playoff teams being the Sixers. Leading me to ask the question, is Jakob Poeltl a trade option for Philly?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NorthEast Times

30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy