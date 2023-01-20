Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Related
I Know What I’m Doing: You need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts
Fly Eagles, Fly! The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship game. Which is why fans in the City of Brotherly Love need these Philadelphia Eagles shirts. The Eagles were the class of the NFL for the entire season. Philadelphia began with an eight-game winning streak before ripping off a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season.
Is Jakob Poeltl a trade option for 76ers?
The Philadelphia 76ers are in a dogfight for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. The team wants to secure one of those top four seeds and will look to improve at the upcoming trade deadline. The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly shopping starting center Jakob Poeltl as the team has the fourth-worst record in the NBA at the time of this writing. Poeltl’s value is beneficial to playoff teams needing depth at the backup center position, one of those playoff teams being the Sixers. Leading me to ask the question, is Jakob Poeltl a trade option for Philly?
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
WWL-TV
Trucker arrested, charged in the deaths of the Southern University band members
NEW ORLEANS — The man who was driving the semi-truck that crashed into and killed three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band on Interstate 49 has been arrested, according to our partners at WBRZ. 62-year-old Clyde Gay was charged with three counts of negligent homicide. Gay...
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
theadvocate.com
1 killed in double shooting at Scenic Highway apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say
Two people were shot at an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, one of them fatally, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened at 7801 Scenic Highway, which is the address for the Cadence at Southern University complex. Both victims were male, McKneely said. No...
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing
Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1