The Philadelphia 76ers are in a dogfight for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. The team wants to secure one of those top four seeds and will look to improve at the upcoming trade deadline. The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly shopping starting center Jakob Poeltl as the team has the fourth-worst record in the NBA at the time of this writing. Poeltl’s value is beneficial to playoff teams needing depth at the backup center position, one of those playoff teams being the Sixers. Leading me to ask the question, is Jakob Poeltl a trade option for Philly?

