Is Deckard (Harrison Ford) a replicant or is he human in Blade Runner? It’s one of the most enduring questions in science fiction, and despite it being over forty years since the release of Blade Runner, there’s no indication that an answer is coming our way. There’s ample evidence for both sides, and even if the ending does lead the viewer down one road over the other (assuming you’re watching The Final Cut, that is), there’s enough ambiguity to keep both possibilities open. Combatants in the debate are some of the most passionate minds on the internet, and at this point the war seems destined to still be a contentious issue long after this futuristic depiction of 2019 Los Angeles starts to resemble a period piece. Even people involved in the film don’t know what to make of it, with the conflicting responses they’ve offered only complicating matters further. Ridley Scott says he’s a replicant, Harrison Ford says he isn’t, and countless others don’t know where to begin, but there is one controversial answer that doesn't come up as frequently: the answer doesn’t matter.

