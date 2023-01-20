Read full article on original website
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 9 Highly Anticipated Netflix Series to Look Out For in 2023
2022 was a golden year for television on Netflix. While 2022 was the beginning of many new and exciting series, such as The Sandman and Wednesday, other beloved shows, such as Better Call Saul and Ozark, came to their bittersweet endings. As Netflix is only becoming a bigger and better platform that provides endless amounts of television content, 2023 will hopefully be an even better year for great storytelling.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the 95th Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Some of the nominated films are still in theaters but many are...
The Answer to 'Blade Runner's Biggest Question Doesn’t Matter
Is Deckard (Harrison Ford) a replicant or is he human in Blade Runner? It’s one of the most enduring questions in science fiction, and despite it being over forty years since the release of Blade Runner, there’s no indication that an answer is coming our way. There’s ample evidence for both sides, and even if the ending does lead the viewer down one road over the other (assuming you’re watching The Final Cut, that is), there’s enough ambiguity to keep both possibilities open. Combatants in the debate are some of the most passionate minds on the internet, and at this point the war seems destined to still be a contentious issue long after this futuristic depiction of 2019 Los Angeles starts to resemble a period piece. Even people involved in the film don’t know what to make of it, with the conflicting responses they’ve offered only complicating matters further. Ridley Scott says he’s a replicant, Harrison Ford says he isn’t, and countless others don’t know where to begin, but there is one controversial answer that doesn't come up as frequently: the answer doesn’t matter.
'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Ending Explained: HBO Did [SPOILER] Dirty
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us. With a single episode, The Last of Us achieved what few video game adaptations could, pleasing both fans of the original games and people who had never heard of the franchise before. The narrative of The Last of Us games has been praised for almost a decade, so it shouldn’t be surprising HBO’s story is so captivating.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is taking it up a notch and raising the stakes going forward for its heroes. That begins with the introduction of its next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who is making his - sort of - debut in the franchise, after a cameo appearance two years ago.
Giancarlo Esposito Joins Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'
Megalopolis, the long-in-development epic from 6-time Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola, has added yet another all-star performer to its expansive ensemble cast. Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito is now part of the project that is currently in production. The report of Esposito's casting comes comes from Deadline, though the details...
'M3GAN' Receives Surprise Digital Release
She moves and grooves, slices and dices, and now M3GAN is sashaying her way into your living room. In a surprise decision, Universal and Blumhouse have moved forward with making everyone’s new best friend available for PVOD rental or purchase. You can now take home the film that Collider’s own Alyse Wax referred to as “a weird, bonkers movie” that “may just be this year’s Malignant.” Renting Gerard Johnstone’s first installment in the now-franchise will run you $19.99, while diving in and making the killer doll yours forever with a digital copy will set you back $24.99 - just a little over a ticket to the cinema!
'Air': Ben Affleck's Nike Movie Scores a Release Date
Ben Affleck is shooting for nothing but net with his latest directorial project, Air, which has officially set a theatrical release date for April 5, 2023. Following the movie’s major play in cinemas around the world, it will later grab a seat on the bench at Prime Video where it will be available for streaming. Along with directing, Affleck teamed up with frequent collaborator and fellow star Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. The feature will also serve as the first flick to come from the dream team’s production company: Artists Equity.
'1923': Our Biggest Unanswered Questions After the Midseason Finale
The first four episodes of 1923 introduced audiences to the previously unknown ancestors of Yellowstone’s Duttons and the struggles they faced to survive the problems of Prohibition-era America. The story so far has given audiences man-eating leopards, desperate ranchers, starving cattle, romantic interludes, shady deals, betrayals, brutal school systems, ambushes, and just about everything in between. But after all the action and tension of those episodes, the midseason finale left most of the plot unresolved, leaving audiences hanging as they wait for the second half of the season.
