The differences between HOAs and neighborhood associations
Like many Americans, you may have grown up in a suburban development that was governed by a homeowners’ association — an HOA. While an HOA can be the target of many a complaint, by and large they offer a mechanism to (sometimes) elect representatives, set fees, allocate those fees toward common amenities, and basically function as an elected city government would.
Lake Copeland neighbors rekindling connections
Neighbors in Lake Copeland are working to reinvigorate their neighborhood gatherings, which haven’t occurred since before the pandemic. Resident Andrew Marshall reported that a recent gathering took place in January and that everyone “connected and had a wonderful time meeting new neighbors and reconnecting with old, as stories were shared of the neighborhood over the years and people caught up on families, kids, careers and all things Orlando.”
Massage chain expands to downtown Orlando
The Now, a national massage therapy chain that offers Swedish, “sports-inspired” and “energy balancing” massages, has opened a location on the ground floor of the Radius Apartment building at 361 N. Rosalind Ave., Ste. 7. This is the franchise’s fourth Florida location and first in Orlando.
Business Spotlight: Orange Cycle
Since 1972, Orange Cycle has been a hotspot for all the cycling needs in College Park and beyond. Owners and spouses Deena Breed and Howard Larlee have taken their passion for cycling and have truly established themselves as the go-to for two wheels. In the beginning, Breed had finished her...
Dating local: A season of love in College Park
With love in the air and Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the possibilities of a sophisticated night with your sweetheart are endless considering the options in Orlando. Explore bliss right here on the Drive with a guide through options of pampering, eateries, unique gifts and joie de vivre that can only be found in College Park.
CP Interview: Patrick Kahn, the relatable art gallery curator
On the ground floor of the Camden Thornton Park apartment building at 420 E. Church St. is a photography-focused art gallery called Snap! Orlando. Patrick Kahn, the curator and founder of the gallery, has lived in College Park since 2008. Born in Switzerland and raised in Paris, he moved to America as a young adult and spent more than 20 years in Los Angeles. In 2010, Kahn organized an annual photography festival held in warehouses that welcomed photographers from across the world. With the success of those events, he decided to open a permanent gallery in the old Cameo Theater space on Colonial Drive before expanding to Snap’s current location downtown in 2016. Sporting a track suit, Kahn met me at the gallery where his approachable and down-to-earth demeanor helped spark a good conversation.
Otto’s High Dive opens in Milk District
Neighboring Sideward Brewing in the Milk District is Otto’s High Dive, a new, upscale rum bar at 2304 E. Robinson St. Otto’s has an extensive drink menu broken up into categories of shaken, stirred and daquiris. They even have Cuba Libre on tap, small bites, oysters and, if you’re feeling adventurous, a $129 “for the table” option that includes a pitcher of daquiris, ropa vieja, rice, beans and bread service.
Parklet installed outside of South Eola ice cream shop
A parklet, an outdoor seating area installed in former street parking spaces, has been installed in front of the Greenery Creamery ice cream shop at 420 E. Church St., Ste. 112. Parklets were introduced in Orlando as a response to the coronavirus pandemic to give small businesses additional outdoor seating. Located on the first floor of the Camden Thornton Park apartment building, Greenery Creamery serves Instagrammable dairy and vegan ice cream, milkshakes, cookies and brownies.
Business Spotlight: Sportstown
One constant in the Milk District — even before the area was known as such — is Sportstown. The laid back, historic bar is known as a pool hall, but the venue offers much more than free billiards. Skee-Ball, Golden Tee, air hockey, foosball, ping-pong and arcade beer-pong are all activities possible at the watering hole that features 14 beer taps, bar food and a 12-seat bar. There are also dozens of board games to be found around Sportstown.
Monarch celebrates Dr. King’s warm service during chilly January
The new year brought COLD temperatures, and students at Monarch Learning Academy learned about weather, hibernation and keeping warm!. Every class from preschool to middle school celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in January. We read stories, drew pictures and made a beautiful collage that was displayed at the school entrance. Dr. King’s commitment to service is an inspiration to those who want to serve their neighbors and make their communities, and world, a better place to live.
Notes from the Nest: Make way for Galentine’s Day
Let’s replace Valentine’s Day with Galentine’s Day already. For moms of young children, showing our romantic obligations to a partner comes on the heels of orchestrating the entire holiday season. What about showing love and appreciation for other moms and caregivers in general? Well, that’s where Galentine’s Day comes in.
Bishop Moore Catholic School to celebrate women and girls in sports
The Bishop Moore Catholic High School girls basketball team will host a clinic to celebrate women and girls in sports at the school gymnasium on Feb. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic is for girls ages 8 – 14. The clinic will include training exercises with girls basketball varsity head coach Ricky Claitt, shootarounds, free-throw contests and a guest panel discussion featuring BMC’s Rosaly Lugaro, alumna Olivia Hersey and EuroBasket players Sandra Garcia and Taneka Rubin.
The View from Here: Relationships matter
February — the month of red hearts, pink flowers, old-fashioned lace doilies and heart-shaped boxes of candy. I was born on Valentine’s Day, so Feb. 14 is always extra special to me!. As I “grow in experience” (often referred to as getting older), I am ever more grateful...
Vegan and vegetarian restaurants sprouting up in Orlando
In the spirit of the new year, many Americans try a month-long challenge — coined as “Veganuary” — to eat plant-based food. For those who adopt the challenge as a lifestyle, finding vegan options can prove difficult. However, the Orlando vegan scene has grown exponentially in...
