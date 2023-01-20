On the ground floor of the Camden Thornton Park apartment building at 420 E. Church St. is a photography-focused art gallery called Snap! Orlando. Patrick Kahn, the curator and founder of the gallery, has lived in College Park since 2008. Born in Switzerland and raised in Paris, he moved to America as a young adult and spent more than 20 years in Los Angeles. In 2010, Kahn organized an annual photography festival held in warehouses that welcomed photographers from across the world. With the success of those events, he decided to open a permanent gallery in the old Cameo Theater space on Colonial Drive before expanding to Snap’s current location downtown in 2016. Sporting a track suit, Kahn met me at the gallery where his approachable and down-to-earth demeanor helped spark a good conversation.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO