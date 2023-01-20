Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Hot Shooting Hokies, 78-75
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski logged his fourth consecutive double-double, but Duke fell to Virginia Tech on Monday night, 78-75. Filipowski scored a career-high 29 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4). Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead also finished in double-digits with 10 points apiece. Whitehead scored all 10 of his points in the first half, before exiting the game late in the first half with a lower-leg injury.
goduke.com
Duke Ranked Eighth in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
DURHAM – With less than two weeks until the start of the 2023 Duke men's lacrosse season, preseason polls and prognostications continue to roll out. The Blue Devils open the campaign ranked eighth in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll. Virginia tops the rankings earning 14 of the first-place votes....
goduke.com
Blue Devils Shut Out NC Central, 7-0
DURHAM – No. 20 Duke men's tennis closed out the weekend on a high note after defeating NC Central, 7-0, on Sunday night inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils finished the weekend 2-1 after victories over Memphis on Friday night and the Eagles on Sunday. Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16 Harvard in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Drop 4-3 Decision to No. 16 Harvard
DURHAM – In the first of two dual matches on Sunday for No. 20 Duke men's tennis, the Blue Devils dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16-ranked Harvard in Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Duke suffered its first dual loss of the season and shifts to 2-1, while the Crimson...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Making a Difference Through Team Impact
DURHAM -- Team IMPACT is a non-profit organization that matches children diagnosed with serious chronic or terminal illnesses and disabilities with college varsity sports teams across the country. Since 2011, the organization has been implemented on 726 campuses and has matched 2,588 children with 64,700 student-athletes. Once the children are matched with a team, they remain in the program for two years. Team IMPACT serves as an opportunity for student-athletes to inspire growth and independence among the children facing serious illnesses. Simultaneously, the program instills a sense of purpose and self-awareness within student-athlete participants beyond their sport.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia Tech For Big Monday Matchup
Duke is back on the road for ESPN's Big Monday to battle Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. The Blue Devils, playing their first of three Saturday-Monday sets in ACC play, are coming off a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami Saturday at Cameron Indoor, where Duke is 10-0 this season.
goduke.com
Filipowski Wins ACC, PNC Weekly Awards
DURHAM -- After another double-double last week, Duke's Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week in men's basketball for the sixth time this season and for the second week in a row. The freshman was also named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week for the first time in his career.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Hokie Invitational with Four Event Wins
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Duke track and field team closed out the Hokie Invitational with another solid showing on Saturday as the Blue Devils won four events, set a top-five program mark and recorded 15 top-five placements. TOP PERFORMANCES. Max Forte picked up the Blue Devils' first win of...
goduke.com
Duke Soccer School Dates Set for Summer of 2023
DURHAM – The Duke Soccer School for Girls dates for the summer of 2023 have been set with Blue Devil head coach Robbie Church and staff hosting four camps in June and July. The staff will feature a Summer ID Clinic and Summer Goalkeeper Clinic on Sunday, June 4, which will take place from 9-4 p.m.
goduke.com
Duke Goes 8-2 at the Philly Invitational
PHILADELPHIA - The Duke fencing team closed out its day at the Philadelphia Invitational with eight combined team victories Saturday. The seventh-ranked Duke men went 4-1 and captured wins over NJIT (19-8), Lafayette (23-4), Johns Hopkins (16-11) and No. 8 Penn (14-13). The 10th-ranked women also posted a 4-1 showing...
