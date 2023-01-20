ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiWTz_0kL5gIGI00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say they’re investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., PPB officers responded to a welfare check call in the area of Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street, police say.

Could sea otters return to Oregon? Petition wants them reintroduced

After arriving to the area, police and paramedics located a dead man who was down an embankment, according to authorities. Homicide detectives later responded to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the situation.

Police say the cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889; or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466. Please refer to case number 23-17724.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Suspect shot, killed after Salem police respond to armed robbery

SALEM, Ore. -- A person suspected of armed robbery is dead after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, Salem police said. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Walmart on southeast Commercial Street at about 9 a.m. on January 23. Police said that as they arrived, the suspect moved to a nearby Planet Fitness and then to a nearby Napa Auto Parts Store. Officers said they confronted the suspect in the Napa parking lot, where gunshots were fired between officers and the suspect. Police said during this exchange, the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department and FBI are looking for an eight-year-old boy missing from Vancouver since last June. VPD said on June 17, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for eight-year-old Breadson John. They did not find him and have not been provided any information about where he might be. Detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy