Stanford, CA

kezi.com

Pope, Gardiner earn Pac 12 Freshman of the Week awards

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State basketball freshmen Jordan Pope and Timea Gardiner earned Pac 12 Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday. Timea Gardner is only three games into her collegiate career and has already made a big impression. Gardiner was a major part of Oregon State's 68-65...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Beavs defeat Cal for first road win since 2021

BERKELEY, Calif.--- Oregon State took the court on Sunday morning at Cal and recorded their first road win since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac 12) dominated for forty minutes, defeating the Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac 12) 68-48 the final. Jordan Pope led the Beavers in...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon falls to Stanford on the road 71-64

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Ducks finish their Bay Area away stretch 1-1 after falling to the Stanford Cardinal 71-64 Saturday night. Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks with 18 points followed by Rivaldo Soares with 13 points. The victory gives Stanford its 2nd conference victory of the season. The Cardinal are...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Pinball Championship returns after two-year hiatus

EUGENE, Ore – For the first time in two years, the Oregon State Pinball Championships is making a grand return, and it's happening in Eugene. The top 24 players in Oregon all have a chance at the $5,000 prize. Many players like Adam Jones are excited the championship is...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects

NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
NEWPORT, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain

A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
CORVALLIS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

King Tide reigns over Lincoln City beaches

Wave watchers were out in force in Lincoln City Sunday as the Pacific Ocean took over beaches powered by King and Perigean Tides. Local hotels reported higher than usual numbers of guests for this time of year due to the ocean activity as people came to see the Pacific Ocean King Tide as the moon is closest to Earth.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
klcc.org

Arrest made in West Eugene double-homicide

In an update to a story we reported last week, a Eugene man has been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, and one count of robbery in the first degree, from a violent incident last Thursday.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in Eugene shooting deaths arrested

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting and killing two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday has been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local bingo fundraiser to be held to help human trafficking survivors

EUGENE, Ore. -- To raise awareness of human trafficking, and help victims recover, two non-profit organizations are hosting a local fundraiser. One’s Purpose, a national non-profit focused on raising awareness of human trafficking, and the Junior League of Eugene, a local chapter of a nationwide activist organization, are putting on a bingo fundraiser at Valley River Life Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Cards are $5, and will go towards buying a house in Oregon for survivors of human trafficking. Organizers said resources for survivors of trafficking in Oregon are extremely scarce, and there isn’t any housing specifically for survivors to stay in while they get back on their feet. Their mission is to shine a light on sex trafficking to help meet the needs of victims and to support survivors.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future

The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
PHILOMATH, OR

