Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
Former Speaker Calls on Catholic Priests to Expell San Fran Home of EvilThe Veracity Report - Georgia EditionSan Francisco, CA
kezi.com
Pope, Gardiner earn Pac 12 Freshman of the Week awards
CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State basketball freshmen Jordan Pope and Timea Gardiner earned Pac 12 Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday. Timea Gardner is only three games into her collegiate career and has already made a big impression. Gardiner was a major part of Oregon State's 68-65...
kezi.com
Beavs defeat Cal for first road win since 2021
BERKELEY, Calif.--- Oregon State took the court on Sunday morning at Cal and recorded their first road win since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac 12) dominated for forty minutes, defeating the Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac 12) 68-48 the final. Jordan Pope led the Beavers in...
Oregon's staff makes a lasting impression on 4-star linebacker
The Oregon football coaching staff held a Junior Day event for recruiting this past weekend, and the Duck staff was able to get one of the nation's top linebackers on campus.
kezi.com
Oregon falls to Stanford on the road 71-64
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Ducks finish their Bay Area away stretch 1-1 after falling to the Stanford Cardinal 71-64 Saturday night. Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks with 18 points followed by Rivaldo Soares with 13 points. The victory gives Stanford its 2nd conference victory of the season. The Cardinal are...
kezi.com
Oregon State Pinball Championship returns after two-year hiatus
EUGENE, Ore – For the first time in two years, the Oregon State Pinball Championships is making a grand return, and it's happening in Eugene. The top 24 players in Oregon all have a chance at the $5,000 prize. Many players like Adam Jones are excited the championship is...
Late Kick: Dan Lanning has earned an A- approval rating as head coach of Oregon
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains why he is giving Dan Lanning an A- approval rating after his first season as Oregon's head coach.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
yachatsnews.com
OSU’s PacWave energy project north of Waldport signs contracts for miles of cable and construction of electrical substation
The last major pieces of the contract to build the wave energy test facility PacWave South near Waldport have been executed, paving the way for the completion of the Oregon State University-led facility off the central coast. PacWave South will be the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test site in...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
Study: Forest landslides’ frequency, size influenced more by road building, logging than heavy rain
A long-term Pacific Northwest study of landslides, clear-cutting timber and building roads shows that a forest’s management history has a greater impact on how often landslides occur and how severe they are compared to how much water is coursing through a watershed. Findings of the research, led by associate forest engineering associate professor Catalina Segura and graduate student Arianna Goodman of the Oregon State University College of Forestry, were published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms. ...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
Lincoln City Homepage
King Tide reigns over Lincoln City beaches
Wave watchers were out in force in Lincoln City Sunday as the Pacific Ocean took over beaches powered by King and Perigean Tides. Local hotels reported higher than usual numbers of guests for this time of year due to the ocean activity as people came to see the Pacific Ocean King Tide as the moon is closest to Earth.
klcc.org
Arrest made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported last week, a Eugene man has been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, and one count of robbery in the first degree, from a violent incident last Thursday.
kezi.com
Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
kezi.com
Suspect in Eugene shooting deaths arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting and killing two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday has been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.
KVAL
Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
kezi.com
Local bingo fundraiser to be held to help human trafficking survivors
EUGENE, Ore. -- To raise awareness of human trafficking, and help victims recover, two non-profit organizations are hosting a local fundraiser. One’s Purpose, a national non-profit focused on raising awareness of human trafficking, and the Junior League of Eugene, a local chapter of a nationwide activist organization, are putting on a bingo fundraiser at Valley River Life Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Cards are $5, and will go towards buying a house in Oregon for survivors of human trafficking. Organizers said resources for survivors of trafficking in Oregon are extremely scarce, and there isn’t any housing specifically for survivors to stay in while they get back on their feet. Their mission is to shine a light on sex trafficking to help meet the needs of victims and to support survivors.
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
philomathnews.com
Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future
The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
