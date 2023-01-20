Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin’s wife asks for privacy after charges announced
The 39-year-old yoga instructor spoke outside the couple's New York apartment Friday morning.
Alec Baldwin Charged with Manslaughter
Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday. The film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged...
newsnationnow.com
7 killed in Northern California shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (NewsNation) — A gunman was arrested in connection to a shooting incident at two agricultural businesses on Monday in Northern California that left at least seven people dead, according to local authorities. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed just before 5 p.m. local time...
KOAT 7
Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
newsnationnow.com
Half Moon Bay shooting likely a ‘workplace violence’ incident: Police
(NewsNation) — Shootings at two agricultural businesses on Monday in Northern California that left seven people dead and one injured are likely “workplace violence” incidents, police said Tuesday. Police arrested 66-year-old Chunli Zhao from Half Moon Bay in connection with the shootings. He was eventually located in...
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
New Mexico AG investigating source of Solomon Peña's campaign finances
The New Mexico Attorney General's office is taking the lead in probing the campaign finances of Solomon Peña, who police say was behind a spate of shootings at Democratic officials' homes. CNN's John Miller has more.
newsnationnow.com
Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival
[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents
New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
KRQE News 13
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point New Mexico episode 471: Paul Teller – Advancing American Freedom
On this week’s interview Paul talks to his old friend Paul Teller. The two Paul’s go back 20 years when Teller was staff director at the Republican Study Caucus, a conservative coalition of House Republicans in Congress. They discuss how the conservative movement has evolved since then and some of the issues and battles that led us to the current moment.
kunm.org
Let's talk charter schools
New Mexico has historically struggled with education rankings, and charter schools have received criticism for contributing to the problem. School districts and charter schools, too, are responsible for implementing the ruling of the Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, but some advocates and lawmakers have pointed to a lack of oversight that has contributed to inconsistencies when it comes to school quality.
kunm.org
Historic land and water conservation proposal to be introduced in Roundhouse
During her State of the State address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed a huge land and water conservation initiative that, if approved by lawmakers, would be the first in New Mexico’s history. Brittany Fallon is the Western Lands Senior Policy Manager with the Western Resource Advocates. She spoke with...
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
KOAT 7
Child care crisis on the rise in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Association for Education of Young Children will request permanent funds to support the need for quality child care at the 2023 legislative session. Alicia Borrego, executive director of NMAEYC, said they plan to request at least 25% of $150 million dollars from the...
