Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com
The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate, with three from each division joining the players who were selected by the NHL hockey operations department Jan. 5.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Assistant Coach Trent Cull have been relieved of their duties. Rick Tocchet has been hired as the 21st Head Coach in franchise history. Adam Foote has been named Assistant Coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a Defensive Development Coach. "We would like to...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Bedard looking to impress at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will have a homecoming of sorts when he joins 39 other players looking to make a lasting impression at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
The process of engineering a top line, team depth and its workarounds
Since coming to Dallas this season, the new Stars coaching staff has done a magnificent job. Head coach Pete DeBoer and assistant coaches Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine have combined to boost some struggling players, maintained the greatness of the most skilled, and engineered a style of play that is both diligent and fun at the same time. After 49 games, Dallas is battling for the Western Conference lead, sits second in goal differential at plus-42, and is top five in both power play and penalty kill success.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
NHL
Bruins' Blue Line Outburst Continues in Win Over Sharks
BOSTON - The Bruins defense corps was wondering how they stacked up. During their morning meeting ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Kraken earlier this month, assistant coach John Gruden told his charges that while their opponent ranked near the top of the league in goals scored by their defensemen, the Bruins were planted squarely in the middle of the pack.
NHL
How to Watch Tonight's Blue Jackets Game on ESPN+ & Hulu
Sign up now to catch your favorite team on ESPN+ Hockey Night and stream over 50 nationally broadcasted games all season on ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ also delivers over 1,000 live out-of-market games, expert analysis, originals, and more. Plus, you now have the ability to start the game from the beginning on your supported devices, and can enjoy the game spoiler-free by hiding all live event scores from the watch page.
Comments / 0