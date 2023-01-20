ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police

By Justin Powell
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter.

Officers located the male suspect inside the store, who began shooting at officers, who returned fire, eventually killing the male suspect.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police say at least one other victim was taken to the hospital, but they are still searching for victims and witnesses. They believe more than 50 witnesses, including employees fled the scene.

Officers did not give a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.

