Dallas, TX

Albany Herald

NHL roundup: Flames blow 2 leads, still edge Jackets in OT

Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Albany Herald

Blues hope to get veterans back as Sabres visit

The St. Louis Blues hope to get winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Tarasenko has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a hand injury while Krug has been on the shelf since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Albany Herald

Reports: Cardinals set second interview with Cowboys' Dan Quinn

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled for an in-person interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, his second meeting with the team. Quinn interviewed with Arizona via video conference on Saturday before Dallas lost a divisional playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers.
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job

ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

NBA roundup: Jalen Green, Rockets end 13-game skid

Jalen Green scored 11 of his career-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing skid. After missing 10 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers in a loss at Minnesota...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Damian Lillard climbs 3-point ladder as Blazers roll over Spurs

Damian Lillard recorded 37 points and 12 assists and moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list while leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 147-127 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Lillard's seventh and final trey of the night was the 2,283rd of his...
PORTLAND, OR

