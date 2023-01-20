Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Metro News
No. 7 Texas topples West Virginia, 69-61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From the outset of Big 12 Conference play, West Virginia has endured more than its fair share of struggles down the stretch of games, which played a big part in four of the Mountaineers’ five losses over their first six league games. Most recently, West...
Metro News
West Virginia State wraps up stellar week with resounding win over Charleston
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — It has not been an easy week for the West Virginia State women’s basketball team. The Yellow Jackets welcomed the reigning Division II national champions Glenville State on Wednesday, then faced the two-time defending Mountain East Conference champion University of Charleston. The Yellow Jackets were...
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
Metro News
Woman dies in Huntington fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a fire Sunday night in Huntington. The blaze was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Ave. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The state Fire Marshal’s was called in to help with the investigation....
Metro News
Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment. Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m. Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The...
Metro News
Appalachian Power to hold open house on Becco line project
MAN, W.Va. — Appalachian Power plans to do some upgrades to an aging set of transmission power lines in Logan County and residents in the region will be able to learn more about the preliminary plans on Tuesday night. Power company officials will hold an open house to talk about their tentative plans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Man High School Tuesday.
Metro News
Kanawha County teenager resentenced to 15 years behind bars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
Metro News
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
Metro News
Malden man death ruled a homicide
MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is treating the death of a Malden man and popular state employee as a homicide. “Eddie” Belcher, 63, of Malden, was found unattended by family members in his home Wednesday around 8 p.m., according to Kanawha County detectives. In...
