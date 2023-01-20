MAN, W.Va. — Appalachian Power plans to do some upgrades to an aging set of transmission power lines in Logan County and residents in the region will be able to learn more about the preliminary plans on Tuesday night. Power company officials will hold an open house to talk about their tentative plans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Man High School Tuesday.

