KTRE
Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
KTRE
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin residents ought to keep a tall glass of milk handy as a new cookie company is making its way into town. Crumbl Cookies is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Lufkin with doors set to February 2, 2023. The store will be at 4505 S. Medford Dr., Suite 313.
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
KTRE
Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash
The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. All are welcome to attend.
KTRE
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
KTRE
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
KTRE
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59.
KTRE
WebXtra: Athletic Director talks about donation made by Olympian Eric Thomas’ family
Coaches speak about SFA student-athletes who died in car crash.
KTRE
Programs promote children’s literacy opportunities.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic hurt many children’s reading skills and different programs are doing what it takes to connect them with books. “Reading is the foundation to all other skills in the world,” said co-founder of Hindi’s Libraries, Leslie Gang. Working alongside, David Kanarfogel, together they founded the New York based non-profit to honor the memory of Kanarfogel’s late wife, Hindi Krinsky.
KTRE
'Be there whenever you need me': Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman addresses commissioners court
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman addresses commissioners court
KTRE
Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Martinsville ISD will have electric-powered buses taking their students to and from school. “We’re always looking for ways to extend dollars at a small rural school,” said Martinsville ISD Assistant Superintendent Will Cauthen. Through the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program, the...
KTRE
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
KTRE
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
