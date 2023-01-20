ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

KTRE

Candlelight vigil held Monday night for SFA students killed in crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University students, staff and community members gathered Monday night at Homer Bryce Stadium to honor and remember two of their students with a candlelight vigil. Hundreds of people gathered on the turf to honor the lives of Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin residents ought to keep a tall glass of milk handy as a new cookie company is making its way into town. Crumbl Cookies is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Lufkin with doors set to February 2, 2023. The store will be at 4505 S. Medford Dr., Suite 313.
LUFKIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands

Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KTRE

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
CORRIGAN, TX
KTRE

Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KTRE

Programs promote children’s literacy opportunities.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic hurt many children’s reading skills and different programs are doing what it takes to connect them with books. “Reading is the foundation to all other skills in the world,” said co-founder of Hindi’s Libraries, Leslie Gang. Working alongside, David Kanarfogel, together they founded the New York based non-profit to honor the memory of Kanarfogel’s late wife, Hindi Krinsky.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Electric school buses soon to transport Martinsville ISD students

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Martinsville ISD will have electric-powered buses taking their students to and from school. “We’re always looking for ways to extend dollars at a small rural school,” said Martinsville ISD Assistant Superintendent Will Cauthen. Through the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program, the...
MARTINSVILLE, TX
KTRE

Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
DIBOLL, TX
KTRE

Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
PALESTINE, TX

