Burney, CA

krcrtv.com

Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Check out the "Gucci" Experience this Turtle Bay Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — This Turtle Bay Tuesday, Sharon Clay shows Mike Krueger a little about the opossum, Gucci, in a behind-the-scenes experience. Turtle Bay is offering these experiences to the public for the opportunity to learn more about the animals they have there. So far, Mike has had the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning

REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson Police unveil SNAP; meant to assist individuals with special needs

ANDERSON, CA. — Anderson’s Police Department has unveiled a new program built to help those with special needs within the community. The department says their newly revealed Special Needs Alert Program, SNAP, is meant to “assist First Responders in being more responsive to residents of the City of Anderson with special needs.” The department says the program will make it easier for first responders to recognize those who may struggle communicating with officials due to a disability or a special need.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County man arraigned on murder charge after deadly fight

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court Wednesday for the murder of a customer at a local mini-mart. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said that 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to murder. His bail was set at one million dollars. Rawlins was...
REDDING, CA

