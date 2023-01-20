Read full article on original website
Boat ramps reopen at Shasta Lake due to rise in lake levels
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Lake Shasta levels raised due to the increased rainfall we've seen in the Northstate in past weeks, boat ramps reopened over the weekend. The President of Shasta Marina at Packers Bay, John Harkrader, said he can almost guarantee we will have a full lake this year.
Highway 299 reopens in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:10 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 was blocked about 15 miles west of Montgomery Creek, near Diddy Wells, after power lines fell in Shasta County Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 9:10 a.m., Caltrans said one-way traffic control was in place. Around 10 a.m.,...
Man burned by illegal campfire explosion in known transient area in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after receiving burns from an illegal campfire and possible explosion in a known transient area near Mercy Medical Center on Monday night. Officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD) told KRCR's Chief Photographer, Adam McAllister, they received a call for smoke...
Parking Enforcement rolls out as paid parking begins in downtown Redding this week
REDDING, Calif. — Like it or not, the era of free parking in downtown Redding is coming to an end and we want you to be ready because no one likes to see a ticket on their windshield. The Redding Police (RPD) Parking Enforcement Vehicle gets rolling through the...
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 273 over the weekend
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County Chief Deputy Coroner, Lieutenant Thompson, has positively identified the man who died after reportedly jumping in front of a moving pickup truck on Highway 273 over the weekend. Lt. Thompson says the man was identified as 41-year-old Carl Timothy Smith of Anderson, Calif....
Check out the "Gucci" Experience this Turtle Bay Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — This Turtle Bay Tuesday, Sharon Clay shows Mike Krueger a little about the opossum, Gucci, in a behind-the-scenes experience. Turtle Bay is offering these experiences to the public for the opportunity to learn more about the animals they have there. So far, Mike has had the...
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said
REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
Wanted felon caught with meth during traffic stop in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A local man, wanted on multiple felony narcotics charges, was arrested over the weekend after a routine traffic stop turned up meth and items used in the sales of drugs. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers, Officer Lampron,...
Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
Red Bluff readies for revived Chinese New Year celebration
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time in over 80 years, a Red Bluff foundation is organizing a special Chinese New Year’s event this coming Saturday, Jan. 28. The Chew family has been in Tehama County since 1865. One of the three remaining Chews in Red Bluff, Jessica Chew, launched the “Helen and Joe Chew Foundation” in 2021 in honor of her grandparents.
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
Anderson Police unveil SNAP; meant to assist individuals with special needs
ANDERSON, CA. — Anderson’s Police Department has unveiled a new program built to help those with special needs within the community. The department says their newly revealed Special Needs Alert Program, SNAP, is meant to “assist First Responders in being more responsive to residents of the City of Anderson with special needs.” The department says the program will make it easier for first responders to recognize those who may struggle communicating with officials due to a disability or a special need.
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
Shasta County man arraigned on murder charge after deadly fight
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court Wednesday for the murder of a customer at a local mini-mart. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said that 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to murder. His bail was set at one million dollars. Rawlins was...
The Women's Health Specialists of Redding held 5K to raise awareness for abortion rights
REDDING, CA — The Run, Ride, and Rage 4 more than Roe 5K organized by the Women's Health Specialists Redding was held Sunday morning at the Riverfront Park by the Sundial Bridge in Redding as part of a nationwide day to raise awareness for abortion rights. The event was...
