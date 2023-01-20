ANDERSON, CA. — Anderson’s Police Department has unveiled a new program built to help those with special needs within the community. The department says their newly revealed Special Needs Alert Program, SNAP, is meant to “assist First Responders in being more responsive to residents of the City of Anderson with special needs.” The department says the program will make it easier for first responders to recognize those who may struggle communicating with officials due to a disability or a special need.

