Former Baylor Bears RB Sqwirl Williams Commits to Louisiana Tech
Williams joins Bulldogs after rushing for 532 yards as for the Bears in 2022.
KWTX
Baylor not enough for No. 25 Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to Texas 68-55 on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. After a physical and low scoring first half, Texas led by two points. The Longhorns had a strong third quarter, going up by as much as 14. The Bears cut...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
earnthenecklace.com
Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?
The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
KWTX
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing its doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
Body found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KWTX
‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
KWTX
Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
