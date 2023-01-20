ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Baylor not enough for No. 25 Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to Texas 68-55 on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. After a physical and low scoring first half, Texas led by two points. The Longhorns had a strong third quarter, going up by as much as 14. The Bears cut...
WACO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Taheshah Moise Leaving KCEN: Where Is the “Texas Today” Anchor Going?

The people of Temple rely on Taheshah Moise for their morning dose of news. She calls Central Texas her home away from home, and the city’s residents also connected with her. But now Taheshah Moise is leaving KCEN 6 News for a different and exciting opportunity. After her departure announcement, 6 News viewers wonder about her next career move and if she’s also leaving Texas and the news industry. Here’s what Taheshah Moise had to say about her exit from KCEN 6 News.
TEMPLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton

Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
WACO, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade

After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
KWTX

Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy