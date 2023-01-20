UNLV has fallen from grace after starting 11-1 as the team has dropped six of seven in Mountain West play to fall to 12-7 on the year. The Runnin’ Rebels play host to a Wyoming team that has been as banged up as any team in the country after making the NCAA Tournament last season. The Cowboys are 6-13 on the year, but finally got Hunter Maldonaldo from injury over the weekend, an upset win at home against Colorado State.

