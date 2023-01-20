Wallabies star Kurtley Beale charged over alleged sexual assault at Sydney hotel

Kurtley Beale has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Sydney on 17 December.

Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale has been suspended from all forms of rugby after he was charged over an alleged sexual assault.

The 33-year-old Wallabies winger was taken into custody by police on Friday over an alleged incident in Sydney’s east on 17 December. Police received a report that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a licensed premises on Beach Road at Bondi Beach.

“Detectives from Eastern Suburbs police area command took carriage of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge,” police said in a statement.

Beale was arrested in a vehicle stop on Rainbow Street, Kingsford, just before 2.30pm on Friday. He was taken to Waverley police station for questioning and was later charged with two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, inciting another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent. He was refused bail to appear in Parramatta bail court on Saturday.

Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs said in a statement on Friday night that Beale was suspended from all forms of rugby with immediate effect pending the conclusion of legal proceedings, as well as Rugby Australia’s own investigations.

It said the action was in line with Rugby Australia’s professional player code of conduct. The Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) had been informed of the suspension, the statement said.

On Saturday, Beale was granted bail by Parramatta Local Court. His wife of two years, and mother of his newborn child, Maddi Beale, was also in court accompanied by her father and Beale’s two sisters.

The 34-year-old Wallabies utility back was ordered to surrender his passport, not contact witnesses and to report to police daily.

Beale was set to take the field for the Waratahs in their Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Brumbies on February 24 but is now due back in court in March.