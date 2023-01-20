Read full article on original website
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Day-to-day
Ovechkin (lower body) is still listed as day-to-day after practicing Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Coach Peter Laviolette thought Ovechkin looked good in Monday's session, which is encouraging. Still, the Capitals captain will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning ahead of team's matchup in Colorado. The 37-year-old forward sat out Saturday's contest against Vegas. Ovechkin has piled up 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Exits Sunday's game early
Poyer left Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals early and is being evaluated for a head injury. Poyer and Tre'Davious White collided on a deep-pass play in the fourth quarter and both left to be evaluated for head injuries. The Bills are now without both of their starting safeties, as Dean Marlowe didn't return after halftime due to a groin injury.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat after missing his squad's last three contests due to a groin injury. He dominated on the boards and also turned in an efficient shooting line in the loss. Gobert also swatted away four shots, which marks his best performance as a rim protector in January.
Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo
The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Bills' Zach Davidson: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and was a member of the team's practice squad as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 tight end was then waived ahead of the 2022 season and spent the entire campaign with the Bills' practice squad. Davidson now will look to see the field in regular-season action for the first time with Buffalo during the 2023 season.
Lakers' Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura trade while live streaming
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is still a few weeks away but the Los Angeles Lakers decided they didn't have time to wait. Early on Monday, they sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura. While there had been...
