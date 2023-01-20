LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The EKU men's tennis team (1-2) falls to Louisville (4-0) by the score of 5-0 inside the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on Sunday. LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The EKU men's tennis team (1-2) falls to Louisville (4-0) by the score of 5-0 inside the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO