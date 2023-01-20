Read full article on original website
George Santos' lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign.
Ex-Proud Boy says group 'celebrated' violence ahead of U.S. Capitol riot
Jan 24 (Reuters) - A former member of the Proud Boys organization testified on Tuesday against the far-right group’s former leader and other members, telling a Washington jury members anticipated a “civil war” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
