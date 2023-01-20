Read full article on original website
What's in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q4 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.94%. Let’s see how things are shaping...
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%. Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is...
Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
The market expects Mondelez (MDLZ) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Microsoft, amid layoffs, says quarterly profit declined 12%
Microsoft has reported a 12% drop in profit for the October-December quarter, reflecting the economic uncertainty it says led to its decision to cut 10,000 workers
What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Oshkosh (OSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Oshkosh (OSK) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Will Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. This diagnostic imaging company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
Here's Why Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Match Group (MTCH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Match Group (MTCH) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,956,112 shares of World Fuel Services Corp (INT). This represents 19.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 10,580,580 shares and 16.70% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,045,874 shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11,218,802 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.36 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.81%.
IAA (IAA) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
IAA (IAA) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $43.05. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.1% gain over the past four weeks. Shares of IAA...
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,313,060 shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN). This represents 13.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 11,354,158 shares and 17.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
How Much Upside is Left in Telefonica Brasil (VIV)? Wall Street Analysts Think 37.89%
Telefonica Brasil (VIV) closed the last trading session at $7.76, gaining 4.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $10.70 indicates a 37.9% upside potential.
