ETOnline.com
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
ETOnline.com
Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on His Show's 20th Anniversary and Nervously Interviewing George Clooney (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel will take a nostalgic trip down television's memory lane on Thursday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel Live by replicating his show's first-ever episode. ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Kimmel ahead of his milestone episode. "I had the displeasure of sitting down and forcing myself to...
ETOnline.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4 First Look: Owen May Be Having a Midlife Crisis (Exclusive)
Is Owen OK? 9-1-1: Lone Star kicks off its fourth season on Tuesday, and Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is taking a ride on the wild side. Only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the premiere episode, titled "The New Hotness," which introduces Owen's new, and potentially very dangerous, hobby.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
ETOnline.com
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Jurors Walk Out of Movie Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
Marlee Matlin is taking a stand. The 57-year-old actress, who is deaf, walked out of the premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday after the Sundance Film Festival failed to provide adequate captioning, Variety reported. According to the outlet, Matlin, along with fellow U.S. Dramatic Competition jury members Jeremy O. Harris...
ETOnline.com
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)
David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before. David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
MiMi Ryder Makes Her Own Sundance Debut
Notable past credits: Ryder made her onstage acting debut on Broadway as a child actress, starring as Matilda in “Matilda, the Musical” and as Young Elsa in “Frozen: the Broadway Musical.”. Sundance project: The 17-year-old actress makes her feature film debut in coming-of-age drama “Mutt.”. Her...
ETOnline.com
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Has a Surprising Heart-to-Heart With Kim, Shares Where She and Michael Stand
Angela and Kim had a surprisingly deep conversation during the conclusion of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired Sunday on TLC, despite the two being at odds ahead of the tell-all due to the bad blood between Angela and Kim's ex-fiancé, Usman. Angela...
ETOnline.com
Kaia Gerber Reveals the Modeling Advice Mom Cindy Crawford Gave Her -- and Weighs In on 'Nepo Baby' Chatter
Mother knows best -- and when it comes to modeling, the saying couldn't be more true of Kaia Gerber's famous mom, Cindy Crawford. As the latest cover star of Elle's February 2023 issue, the 21-year-old model shed light on the wisdom her supermodel mom shared with her about the industry when Kaia was starting out as a teenager.
Lady Gaga Calls Taylor Swift ‘Brave’ For Opening Up About Her Eating Disorder In Doc
Lady Gaga showed support for Taylor Swift and praised her for being “brave” for speaking about struggling with an eating disorder in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Gaga, 36, commented on a TikTok video that a fan had reposted of the Midnights singer, 33, speaking about how difficult it is to battle an eating disorder and meet beauty standards.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symonè Shares Correct Way to Pronounce Her Name and Why She's Hasn't Corrected Anyone
ETOnline.com
Kyle Richards Shares Her Winter Essentials on Amazon: Shop Her Cozy Home and Fashion Favorites
We must admit: Our favorite Real Housewives have serious style. From their stylish outfits to their expertly decorated lavish homes, they keep it oh-so glam. While most of us don't carry around high-fashion designer wallets and a budget to match, we can all shop like actress Kyle Richards, thanks to Amazon.
Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface to perform at Super Bowl LVII pre-show
We now know who will be filling our ears with music before Super Bowl LVII kicks off in 19 days. The NFL announced on Tuesday that multi-talented recording artists Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton will all play a part in the NFL pre-show. Here's what they'll be performing:
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name
Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set, Actor Denies Allegation
In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela,Pamela Anderson opens up about the ups and downs of her life, loves and career -- including an upsetting incident that she claims happened on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of the...
How to watch ‘Triangle of Sadness’
What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson. In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how...
ETOnline.com
Drake Pauses Show After a Fan Falls From the Balcony at Apollo Theater
There was a scary moment at Drake's most recent show. During the 36-year-old rapper's performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday, a fan fell into the orchestra section from above. A video posted by The Shade Room shows the man's fall into the audience and those around him...
