redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT adopts the Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has adopted the 2022–2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan, strengthening the agency’s commitment to providing a convenient, safe, reliable and affordable system that works for everyone. Updated every five years, the SMTP is the highest policy plan for transportation...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Asian and Pacific Caucus Unveils Legislative Priorities
ST. PAUL – Today, the Minnesota Asian and Pacific Caucus (MAP) unveiled their legislative priorities for the 2023 session. The legislative priorities include:. • Anti-Hate Crime Bill authored by Rep. Samantha Vang. • English learner programming funding increase authored by Rep. Kaohly Her. • Ethnic Studies Bill authored by...
redlakenationnews.com
Deadline extended for COVID-19 funding opportunity for three priority communities
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has re-opened the application period for certain proposals for the Request for Proposals (RFP) for diverse media and community engagement and outreach released on December 15, 2022. Due to low numbers of applications reaching three priority populations, MDH seeks additional proposals that are targeted to primarily reach American Indian, disability, and LGBTQ communities.
redlakenationnews.com
Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud
State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
redlakenationnews.com
Gov. Tim Walz calls for $300M for local public safety efforts
After a year of campaign-trail fights over how to tackle violent crime, DFL Gov. Tim Walz is pitching a public safety plan that includes $300 million for local governments. Walz presented his vision for spending on safety, health and housing Monday, before debuting his full two-year budget on Tuesday. The governor is pushing for nearly $1 billion for housing initiatives, including cash to preserve affordable housing and help people with down payments. He also hopes to act on the long-held goal of opening up the public insurance program MinnesotaCare to allow more people to buy into it.
redlakenationnews.com
Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending
Minnesota Democrats who vowed on the campaign trail to "fully fund" public education are now revealing what that looks like: billions of dollars in new spending for schools to keep up with inflation and pay for costly special education and English learner services. Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislators are...
redlakenationnews.com
Leaders say tribal education trust fund would be game changer
Education programs run by tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each...
redlakenationnews.com
Thousands rally against abortion-until-birth on anniversary of abortion legalization
ST. PAUL — Today, on the 50th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, thousands of Minnesotans came to the state Capitol to commemorate the enormous harm of abortion and to call on elected officials to reject current bills that would enshrine abortion-until-birth in Minnesota law. The annual MCCL March for Life took place just days after the House narrowly approved the extreme Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act; the Senate could vote as soon as this week.
redlakenationnews.com
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais' every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
redlakenationnews.com
Early Childcare Educators Applaud Introduction of House Bill 2854 for Early Childhood Education Funding & Care
CHARLESTON, WV – Early childcare educators today celebrated the introduction of a House Bill 2853 which would improve funding for early childhood education and care. HB 2854 would help stabilize funding for childcare centers based on enrollment, not just attendance. It will have a hearing on Jan. 24 in the House Health Committee, and if approved, will head to the House Finance Committee.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
