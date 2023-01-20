Read full article on original website
NYDFS Issues Guidelines to Protect Crypto Customers’ Funds
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) released regulatory guidance on Monday, ordering all crypto companies to separate funds belonging to the customers and their own. The regulatory superintendent, Adrienne Harris, highlighted that the rules focus on protecting customers' funds in case of an insolvency or similar proceeding.
South Africa Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) issued new guidelines mandating a risk warning for all cryptocurrency investment advertisements. “Investing in Crypto assets may result in the loss of capital,” all crypto ads in the country need to show the exact message or something similar. South Africa Mandates...
SEC Fines Bloomberg $5M over Disclosure Failure on Fixed Income Prices
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) has fined Bloomberg LP $5 million for allegedly failing to make certain disclosures to customers with regards to BVAL, its paid subscription product which provides daily price valuations for fixed-income securities. The securities regulator disclosed the fine in a statement released on Monday.
FINRA Fines BGC Financial $175K for TRACE Reporting Errors
FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) has slapped a fine of $175,000 on BGC Financial, along with a censure order, for the rules' violations around Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE) reporting. The company agreed to pay the monetary penalty but did not accept or deny any charges. FINRA Fines BGC...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
SEBA Bank Launches New Offering to Simplify Crypto Banking
SEBA Bank, a Swiss-based digital asset banking platform, has presented a new offering to make cryptocurrency banking easier and to match the needs of traditional and digital investors. SEBA Bank Presents a New Offering. According to Monday's press release, SEBA Bank is introducing three types of exclusive programs that customers...
Regulators Insource, Outsource and Tighten Supervision Instead of Using RegTech
'Glocal' is a term mostly used positively to describe something which enjoys both the advantages of a global mindset and the benefits of a local community. However, 'Glocal' has its dark side, too. For example, since regulation is local, but trade is global, companies are incentivised to set shop in a jurisdiction whose regulatory and supervisory regimes are relatively lenient and provide services from there.
What Is Tokenomics and Why Is It Important?
Tokenomics combined the words ‘token’ and ‘economics’ in reference to the token’s economics. A crypto token is in its very essence a crypto coin that is based on a blockchain platform, and which can be exchanged with another blockchain, thus providing several incentives for investors to hold it.
Fact check: No, New York police didn't catch pigeons carrying drugs in little backpacks
The photos are several years old and show birds caught carrying drugs in separate incidents in Costa Rica and Kuwait.
Finalto Appoints Klelia Orphanidou as B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance
Finalto is pleased to welcome Klelia Orphanidou as our new B2B Head of Regulatory Compliance. Klelia moves to manage the FCA regulated areas of the business having previously held the positions of MLRO and Compliance Officer for the Group’s CySEC regulated entities. Orphanidou joins the team at a great...
Your Bourse Adds Floating Leverage and Floating Commission Features
Your Bourse, a technology provider in the trading industry, has enhanced its offerings with the addition of floating leverage and floating commissions to its execution engine and risk management platform. Your Bourse Launches Floating Leverage and Floating Commission Features. Floating leverage allows brokers to dynamically change the offered leverage ....
PrimaryBid, BMLL, FXCM and More: Executive Moves of the Week
In January, the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries is returning to what we normally expect with a slight dip due to redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Crypto Flashbacks & Flash Forward: 10 Events in 2022 + 10 Trends in 2023
The cryptocurrency market has certainly seen its fair share of excitement over the years. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have garnered a lot of attention due to their potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and their ability to provide a decentralized and secure way to transfer value. There have been many...
CySEC Investment Managers’ AUM Drops 7.2% to €9.9 Billion in Q3 2022
The assets under management (AUM) of investment management firms supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) reached €9.9 billion during Q3 2022. This represents a decrease of 7.2% and 14.7% when compared to the firm’s performance during Q2 2022 and Q3 2021, respectively. “The decrease in...
Nour Hammoury Becomes New Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial
SquaredFinancial, a major global brokerage company, has appointed Nour Hammoury as its new Chief Market Analyst. He brings more than 15 years of trading and analytical experience focused on stocks, foreign exchange , and the global economy. SquaredFinancial Adds Chief Analyst. According to Monday's press release, Hammoury is a respected...
Admirals' Roman Krutyanskiy Joins MultiBank Group as Chief BDO
Roman Krutyanskiy, Admiral’s former Chief Sales and Service Officer, has joined financial derivatives broker MultiBank Group, as its new Chief Business Development Officer. Krutyanskiy announced his new role on Monday through LinkedIn. Krutyanskiy’s new position comes over two months after he resigned from Admirals where he served for over...
Fed signals downshift, lifting Wall Street, but dollar sags
Fed officials warm up to 25-bps rate hikes, cheering equity markets. But dollar takes a hit, stands firm only against sinking yen. Euro powers on as ECB hawk puts foot down, flash PMIs eyed. Fed enters blackout with a nod to slower hikes. Trading got off to a quieter start...
