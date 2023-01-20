ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage files paperwork to run for Congress

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3Coi_0kL5WZjT00

Ben Savage, who rose to fame as Cory Matthews in the television series “Boy Meets World,” is considering a run for Congress, according to published reports.

Savage, 42, of Long Beach, California, submitted paperwork to the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday, KTTV reported. According to the filing, which created a committee for his campaign, Savage is planning to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th congressional district in 2024.

That seat is currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff, who is expected to run for the Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, 89, who has been a senator from California since 1992, USA Today reported.

Feinstein has not publicly stated whether she will seek re-election in 2024.

Savage unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, according to KTTV.

Three other candidates have filed for the District 30 seat: California Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin and Josh Bocanegra, according to People.

Savage studied political science at Stanford University and interned for former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, USA Today reported.

Savage has not publicly commented about his latest political plans. A representative for the actor told ABC News that Savage “is focused on his upcoming wedding.”

“Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community,” the representative told the news outlet.

Savage is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.

Savage starred in 158 episodes of “Boy Meets World,” from 1993 to 2000, according to IMDb.com. He reprised the role in the Disney Channel spinoff series, “Girl Meets World,” from 2014 to 2017.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Time's Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Golden Globes carpet typically glitters with crystal-studded gowns in pastel hues, but it looked different in January 2018: The ballgowns were black, and the night's key accessory was a pin that read "Time's Up." Onstage, Oprah Winfrey brought guests to their feet with a warning to powerful abusers: "Their time is up!"
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Totally irresponsible': Biden faces backlash after new classified documents found at Wilmington home

WASHINGTON — Saturday’s revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden’s private home in Wilmington, Del., proved fodder for congressional Republicans who took the following morning’s political talk shows to vow aggressive investigation of how he and his top advisers handled classified materials during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DOJ sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws

The Justice Department and several states filed suit Tuesday against Google, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws to preserve its dominance over digital advertising technologies. The technologies, known as ad tech, automatically connect prospective advertisers with website publishers who have open ad space. They’re automatically triggered when a person...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Victor Navasky, historian and Nation editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK — (AP) — Victor Navasky, an award-winning author and journalist who for years presided over the liberal weekly The Nation and wrote influential books on the anti-Communist blacklist and Robert F. Kennedy’s justice department, has died at age 90. Navasky's death was confirmed Tuesday by...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California mass shootings: Live updates

The nation is reeling from a series of mass shootings, including two in California in less than 48 hours, leaving at least 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. The latest occurred Monday afternoon in the small city of Half Moon Bay, where a 67-year-old gunman killed at least seven people in two locations, including Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he worked.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
150K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy