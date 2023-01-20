Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory
The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita
The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday. Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece. Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort. The Haughton JV closed its season...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Rayville in Calvary Baptist event
The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon. Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 16. Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday. Rayville dropped to 13-9.
bossierpress.com
Great turnout for junior fishing tournament on Cypress Bend
The North Louisiana Junior Fishing League had a great turnout for Saturday’s tournament on Cypress Lake with 51 teams of anglers competing. Brody Thompson and Dalton Thompson of Benton finished sixth with three fish weighing 4.91 pounds. Landon Patrick and Tallen Toups of Elm Grove finished eighth with three...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline star Perry commits to Ivy League power Cornell
Airline star Ernie Perry III has committed to continue his career at Cornell. Perry is a three-time Division I state champion, winning the 106-pound class in 2020, the 113-pound class in 2021 and the 120-pound class last year. He is also only the third wrestler to win four titles in...
KTBS
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Monday morning. Those impacted are on the Midway Water System and in the area of Highway 2 and Rural Road in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break.
magnoliareporter.com
Part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will close for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will be closed. The affected segment on what is officially designated as Louisiana 3008 goes over Caney Creek, located between Topeka Trail and Methodist Camp Road. This...
I-49 inner city connector in Shreveport gets new proposed route
For over a decade, the I-49 connector has stirred controversy in the City of Shreveport. But during the most recent North Louisiana Council of Government meeting, a new route was proposed.
ktalnews.com
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. The future of economic development without a city …. Mayor Tom Arceneaux's administration updated city council members about plans for moving forward without an economic development office. Your fresh cup...
ktalnews.com
Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
KSLA
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists. The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ktalnews.com
Keithville home heavily damaged in fire
Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Cypress Baptist in Benton, LA is hosting NIGHT TO SHINE by the Tim Tebow foundation Friday, February 10th from 6-9pm. The foundation's website describes the event as a "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for missing teenage girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week. Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.
KSLA
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
q973radio.com
Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!
Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
easttexasradio.com
Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport
KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
bossierpress.com
ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER SHREVEPORT, LA
America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.
KSLA
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge. The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported...
