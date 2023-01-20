ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory

The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita

The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday. Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece. Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort. The Haughton JV closed its season...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Great turnout for junior fishing tournament on Cypress Bend

The North Louisiana Junior Fishing League had a great turnout for Saturday’s tournament on Cypress Lake with 51 teams of anglers competing. Brody Thompson and Dalton Thompson of Benton finished sixth with three fish weighing 4.91 pounds. Landon Patrick and Tallen Toups of Elm Grove finished eighth with three...
BENTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will close for six months

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, part of Dorcheat Road in Webster Parish will be closed. The affected segment on what is officially designated as Louisiana 3008 goes over Caney Creek, located between Topeka Trail and Methodist Camp Road. This...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday

Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. The future of economic development without a city …. Mayor Tom Arceneaux's administration updated city council members about plans for moving forward without an economic development office. Your fresh cup...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists.  The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Keithville home heavily damaged in fire

Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Cypress Baptist in Benton, LA is hosting NIGHT TO SHINE by the Tim Tebow foundation Friday, February 10th from 6-9pm. The foundation's website describes the event as a "unforgettable prom night experience, centered on...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police searching for missing teenage girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week. Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!

Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport

KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER SHREVEPORT, LA

America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy