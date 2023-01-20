High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams

America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO