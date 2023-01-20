High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams

Read full article on original website
High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory
The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.
High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita
The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday. Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece. Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort. The Haughton JV closed its season...
High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Rayville in Calvary Baptist event
The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon. Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 16. Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday. Rayville dropped to 13-9.
Great turnout for junior fishing tournament on Cypress Bend
The North Louisiana Junior Fishing League had a great turnout for Saturday’s tournament on Cypress Lake with 51 teams of anglers competing. Brody Thompson and Dalton Thompson of Benton finished sixth with three fish weighing 4.91 pounds. Landon Patrick and Tallen Toups of Elm Grove finished eighth with three...
Men’s college basketball: BPCC notches conference road victory
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Paris Junior College 65-59 Saturday in Paris, Texas. BPCC improved to 11-8 overall and 3-6 in Region XIV. Paris dropped to 8-13 and 4-6. D’Marcus Hall and Kendrick Delahoussaye led the Cavs with 11 points each. Erin Wright and Eric McKnight scored eight...
Shreveport Garden Study Club Flower Show
As part of its 25th Anniversary celebration, Shreveport Garden Study Club is partnering with. Shreveport Regional Arts Council to host a nationally recognized flower show March 22 and 23. at artspace, 708 Texas Street, in Shreveport. “Celebrate & Pollinate” — free and open to the public — will feature competitive...
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open
Old Brownlee Rd. is now open to traffic while work continues on drainage. improvements at the intersection of Old Brownlee, Vanceville Rd. and along. Once completed, the project will help remove rain water from subdivisions in the. Old Brownlee Rd. area, including Canal Place and Autumn Creek.
ANNUAL PRUNING PARTY AT AMERICAN ROSE CENTER SHREVEPORT, LA
America’s Rose Garden at the American Rose Center is seeking volunteers to participate during its upcoming “Pruning Party” on Saturday, February 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to come work in the garden. Lunch will be provided to all who register. From 8:15-8:30 attendees will learn how to prune roses by Claude Graves as part of our Green Thumb Series of horticultural programming.
Traffic signal to be installed at Innovation Drive & Swan Lake Rd. intersection
A busy Bossier City intersection will soon see improved traffic flow and safety through the installation of a new traffic signal. Crews have already completed installing the signal pole foundations, mast arms, and the signal heads at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The signal is scheduled...
Southern University System Partners with Togetherall to Enhance Student Mental Health Services with Free Peer-to-Peer Online Support Platform
In continued efforts to provide students with accessible mental health care, the Southern University System recently announced its partnership with Togetherall to offer all students free 24/7 online peer-to-peer mental health support. The Togetherall portfolio of services will soon be available to students at all five campuses of the System: Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge; Southern University at New Orleans; and Southern University at Shreveport.
Deputy promotion
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective in a ceremony in the. Sheriff’s Conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Monday morning. Deputy Jared Vicento was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the. Criminal Division. Deputy Vicento is a 10-year veteran with the Sheriff’s...
Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Ronald “Bubba” Crook, Hunter. Hollis, and Hannah Bellotte took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room...
