FTX, the US-based crypto platform that succumbed to liquidity disaster and shook up the crypto market in November led to the wipeout of almost $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,53,499 crore) from the market. The drastic response of traders withdrawing capital from digital property left a number of crypto corporations gasping. In line with Indian Web3 builders, regardless of its severity, this FTX collapse must be seen as a “blessing in disguise” that has already begun to push for a extra refined monetary construction round crypto that would cut back the oft-criticized ingredient of volatility.

15 HOURS AGO