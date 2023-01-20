Read full article on original website
Swiatek, Gauff lose at Australian Open; Korda in 1st Slam QF. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko has defeated Coco Gauff in the Australian Open's fourth round. The 22nd-seeded Rybakina used her big serving to unsettle Swiatek and got the better of their baseline exchanges to win 6-4, 6-4 in about 1 1/2 hours. Swiatek is a three-time major champion. Ostapenko beat Gauff 7-5, 6-3. Rybakina and Ostapenko will now face each other. Jessica Pegula takes on two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in another quarterfinal. Sebastian Korda and Karen Khachanov set up a meeting in the men's quarterfinals, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Jiri Lehecka.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. That was...
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday. Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four...
