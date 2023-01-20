Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Big changes — and lots of empty space — coming to Des Moines office market in 2023
Change. It’s happening today in downtown Des Moines. And as the office market here continues to struggle through the rise of the work-from-home movement, these changes will only accelerate in 2023. That’s the main takeaway from JLL‘s latest office insight report for the Des Moines market. According...
iheart.com
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
KGLO News
Forecaster says El Nino warmth could impact Iowa by end of growing season
AMES — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm last week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate...
HomeGrown restaurant opening near Sherman Hill
Breakfast is served — HomeGrown is officially opening its doors in the historic Crescent Building on Jan. 30. What you'll find: The modern restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, said owner Jon Rolph.One of the restaurant's themes is "cultivate kindness," which Rolph said he wants people to feel as they start their day.That idea is reflected in the kid's menu, which include postcards they can write and turn in to be mailed out.The menu: Expect breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, avocado toast and biscuits and gravy, as well as rotating...
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
KCCI.com
Community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of cars lined up around the block and on Keosauqua Way Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started...
We’re a Family of 2 in Iowa and Shop Mostly at Hy-Vee and Trader Joe’s — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: Two; me and my husband, Colton (plus two golden retrievers) Occupation: I work in healthcare administration, and my husband works in commercial HVAC sales. Where you shopped: Hy-Vee, Trader Joe’s, Fleet Farm, and Fareway. Weekly food budget: We don’t have a set budget, but...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza
DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
kmaland.com
2024 4-star Pierce chooses Iowa State
(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball received a Class of 2024 commitment from 4-star Dwayne Pierce. Pierce, a prospect from Middle Village, New York, chose the Cyclones over offers from Memphis, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU and Nebraska.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate deadly Sunday shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2023. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting after a person was shot in the hand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured a person. It happened near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clarkson Avenue on Saturday, just northwest of the Downtown. When police arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand, that person was...
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
Iowa State Daily
Gartin stepping down to fulfill term limit campaign promise
After 10 years serving Ames, Ward 2 Rep. Tim Gartin will not be running for public office this year, fulfilling his campaign promise to follow a self-imposed term limit. Gartin said he deeply loved serving and enjoyed working with the council but believes it is in the city’s best interest to give someone else the opportunity to represent Ward 2.
