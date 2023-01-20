ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday

(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

HomeGrown restaurant opening near Sherman Hill

Breakfast is served — HomeGrown is officially opening its doors in the historic Crescent Building on Jan. 30. What you'll find: The modern restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, said owner Jon Rolph.One of the restaurant's themes is "cultivate kindness," which Rolph said he wants people to feel as they start their day.That idea is reflected in the kid's menu, which include postcards they can write and turn in to be mailed out.The menu: Expect breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, avocado toast and biscuits and gravy, as well as rotating...
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees

Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines pizza joint introduces Purdy-licious pizza

DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s a leader, an inspiration, he’s Purdy-licious. “It’s delicious, so it’s gotta be Purdy-licious,” said Josh Holderness, owner of Gusto Pizza Bar in Des Moines. Brock Purdy’s sudden late-season success has Iowa State fans beaming with pride and Gusto Pizza Bar along Ingersoll Avenue naming a pizza after the ISU great. […]
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

2024 4-star Pierce chooses Iowa State

(Ames) -- Iowa State men's basketball received a Class of 2024 commitment from 4-star Dwayne Pierce. Pierce, a prospect from Middle Village, New York, chose the Cyclones over offers from Memphis, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU and Nebraska.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate deadly Sunday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2023. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Gartin stepping down to fulfill term limit campaign promise

After 10 years serving Ames, Ward 2 Rep. Tim Gartin will not be running for public office this year, fulfilling his campaign promise to follow a self-imposed term limit. Gartin said he deeply loved serving and enjoyed working with the council but believes it is in the city’s best interest to give someone else the opportunity to represent Ward 2.
AMES, IA

