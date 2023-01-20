Read full article on original website
ChatGPT’s success comes at the expense of poorly paid Kenyans
This past week I traveled to Freetown, Sierra Leone, to witness the signing of a new landmark bill that brings women in the country a step closer to achieving gender parity. The Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act includes a legal requirement for all designated private and public bodies in the country to ensure at least 30% of their workforce is female, in addition to dedicating 30% of all leadership and decision making roles to women.
Inflation is eating up the demand for low-value smartphones in India
The demand for entry-level smartphones has declined in India as consumers are curbing expenses amid gloomy macroeconomic conditions. Surging inflation, a shortage of electronic components amid supply constraints caused by the Ukraine war, and China’s stringent covid policy have affected demand for smartphones worldwide, according to a report published last month by market intelligence firm Counterpoint Research.
Bill Gates is backing a startup that’s making cow diets more environmentally friendly
An Australian startup that makes feed additives for livestock to reduce their methane emissions has caught the attention of billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and its climate tech investing fund. Rumin8 closed Phase 2 of its seed funding round, led by Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), yesterday (Jan. 23). The second...
Even competition is bad for consumers when the prize is monopoly
When monopoly power is the prize, competition becomes dangerous for both companies and consumers. This was one of several conclusions in a preprint paper published in the National Bureau of Economic Research. Economists from MIT, the University of Hong Kong, and the University of Pennsylvania used a theoretical model to study how firms try to take each other down to become superstar companies that can charge higher prices with less competition.
Pakistan’s energy minister sought to downplay a power outage that left 220 million people without power
Millions of people in Pakistan were plunged into darkness today (Jan. 23) due to a failure of the national grid. At 7.34am local time, Pakistan’s energy ministry announced that there had been a “widespread breakdown.” In Peshawar, some people weren’t able to get drinking water because their pumps weren’t working without electricity. Lahore’s driverless Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) shut abruptly, forcing people to walk along the railway lines. In Pakistan’s most populous city, Karachi, doctors couldn’t attend to ailing patients at private clinics.
Brazil and Argentina are laying the groundwork for a Latin American currency to rival the US dollar
The presidents of Brazil and Argentina are considering creating a common Latin American currency. Presidents Lula Ignacio de Silva of Brazil and Alberto Fernandez of Argentina announced the discussions at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) conference this week in Buenos Aires, reviving a perennial proposal to challenge the US dollar’s dominance in the region.
🌎 California reels from gun violence
Gun violence struck California a third time in three days. At least one person has died following a shooting at a gas station in Oakland, while police arrested a 67-year-old man suspected of killing at least seven people at two locations in Half Moon Bay. Microsoft has confirmed its third...
🌏 Pakistan blacked out
220 million people were left without power in Pakistan. An energy-saving measure backfired when the national grid, which had been shut off overnight to conserve power, couldn’t be restored, but lights are starting to come back on. Poland pushed to send tanks to Ukraine. Leaders in Warsaw want to...
Women in Sierra Leone can finally own land
It’s a new dawn for the women of Sierra Leone after president Julius Maada Bio assented into law the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment 2021 bill on Jan. 19, which will be implemented alongside the Customary Land Rights Act 2022 (pdf), allowing them equal rights as men to own, lease, or buy land in the country.
🌎 An American tragedy mars Lunar New Year
A gunman shot 20 people at a dance studio in California. The 72-year-old suspect killed himself as police closed in on him following a manhunt. Martin Shkreli needs to share more information about his new Web3 business Druglike. US regulators want to know if he’s breaching a lifetime ban on working in the pharmaceutical industry.
Chinese New Year in the US has taken a dip in popularity
For Chinese and many other Asian communities, the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22, is the most important holiday on the calendar. But in the US, the popularity of the holiday dropped in the last year, according to research from the data firm, Pattern. Although Chinese New Year...
