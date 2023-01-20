The threat of severe weather tonight has shifted back to the southeast with a Level 1 “marginal” risk no longer including any portion of Attala County. Most of Neshoba County and about half of Leake County are still in that risk area but the National Weather Service says the main threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will be in southeast MS. However, strong winds ahead of the storms could cause problems across much of the state including this part of central Mississippi with gusts up to 50 miles an hour possible. Additionally, there’s still a limited threat of flash flooding.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO