Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
An Accident with Injuries, Alarms, and Illegal Parking in Attala
5:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an interior motion alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive,. 6:17 a.m. – Attala Despites performed a welfare check at a residence on Walnut Grove. 8:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the request for assist a person who...
breezynews.com
Multiple Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
ANGELA BRAZIL, 33, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $10,000. KENDRICK D FICKLIN, 36, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25. LANDON N GRIGGS, 18, of Kosciusko, Felony Bond Surrender –...
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
breezynews.com
Domestic Disputes and Livestock on the Road and an Accident with Injuries in Attala
9:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a domestic dispute on Breck Street. 11:27 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on the report of livestock on the road on Hwy. 19. 3:43 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to Stewart Street for a domestic dispute between siblings.
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
2:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a commercial burglar alarm on N Pearl Street. 2:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy. 16. 3:02 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a dispute on Alena...
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
High-speed chase that started on Mississippi interstate ends with crash. One in custody, another sent to hospital.
One person is in custody, and another was sent to the hospital after a police chase involving multiple police agencies. Officials with the Madison Police Department attempted a traffic stop when they identified a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 55 north around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.
breezynews.com
Silver Alert Issued for Louisville Teen
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville. He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and white...
WAPT
Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
WAPT
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger
CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
breezynews.com
Man Arrested for Wednesday Night Shooting in Kosciusko
Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th for a shooting with injuries. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds and EMS was called to the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital in Jackson via ambulance, while a...
Three arrested for Dollar General armed robbery in Blackhawk
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Blackhawk on Thursday, January 20. Officials with the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility said law enforcement was called about the armed robbery around 8:15 a.m. Law enforcement responded to the scene and met the suspect as he was exiting […]
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
breezynews.com
Storm Threat Lessens for Local Area, Winds and Rain Still a Concern
The threat of severe weather tonight has shifted back to the southeast with a Level 1 “marginal” risk no longer including any portion of Attala County. Most of Neshoba County and about half of Leake County are still in that risk area but the National Weather Service says the main threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will be in southeast MS. However, strong winds ahead of the storms could cause problems across much of the state including this part of central Mississippi with gusts up to 50 miles an hour possible. Additionally, there’s still a limited threat of flash flooding.
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
Comments / 0