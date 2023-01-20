Facing up to “what happens next” is something that every pro sports player and athlete has to go through. With a handful of exceptions, pro sport is a young man or woman’s activity, and most are past their peak by their mid 30s. Poker provides a perfect way to continue to use those competitive instincts, and as the likes of Doyle Brunson have proved, you only get better with age.

