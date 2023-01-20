ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Nikyatu Jusu, Ryan Coogler Share Sundance Memories: ‘It’s the Reason the Industry Could No Longer Ignore Me’

By Brian Welk
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcBlN_0kL5TqeL00

“I got so many no’s for so long, I thought no was my middle name,” Nikyatu Jusu , the director of last year’s U.S. Dramatic Jury Prize winner “Nanny” told a crowd while accepting an honorary Vanguard Award from the Sundance Film Festival. “Sundance is the reason the industry could no longer ignore me.”

Jusu was one of four Sundance alums honored Thursday night at a fundraiser and awards gala called “Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance.” And in the case of each of them, Sundance offered a launching pad to the point that Hollywood needed to know their name. But it was also a time to celebrate now that Sundance was back in person for the first time since 2020. The festival marked the occasion by trotting out people who have stuck with Sundance and everything it stands for even as their careers have taken them to new heights.

Jusu in particular said she fell into a “deep depression” when she learned that 2022’s Sundance would be virtual, but she described the people in the room Thursday night as the survivors of the pandemic who now have to “chip away” at making a better world for everyone.

Among the other honorees on Thursday were Luca Guadagnino , who won the Sundance Institute International Icon Award, W. Kamau Bell , who won the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction, and Ryan Coogler , who won the Variety Visionary Award. And Thursday’s event from the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City boasted several hundred festival goers, donors, industry professionals, and talent all eager to kick off Sundance 2023 and see what a return to an in-person environment had in store. They were additionally treated to a brief acoustic performance by the Indigo Girls and a plated meal.

Jusu was introduced by “Sorry to Bother You” filmmaker Boots Riley , who in true character pulled his introductory speech out of a massive red hat. Lena Waithe introduced Coogler, describing him as “quiet royalty” who “refuses to speak the King’s English.” Bell was introduced by Roger Ross Williams, who has the film “Cassandro” in the festival this year. And Guadagnino was introduced by Dakota Johnson , who had the joke of the evening when she said that she originally tried out for the part of the peach in “Call Me By Your Name.” But had she gotten the role, she “would’ve been another woman Armie Hammer tried to eat.”

Each of the honorees discussed what Sundance has meant to them and their careers. For Coogler, who made his breakout with “Fruitvale Station” nearly a decade ago to the day, he recalled being in the Sundance Institute lab with filmmakers like David Lowery, Chloe Zhao, and Marielle Heller and being struck by the ambition around him.

“I remember sitting there listening to these filmmakers talk about the passion they had for their first feature film and watching their short, I had this strange feeling that the whole industry was about to change if ever these people got the chance to get their vision out. And boy was I right,” Coogler said. “Whenever these filmmakers win, I feel like I win. It’s an incredible gift to an ex-football player who was trying to find his way in this medium. To have a team around me.”

Bell first introduced himself not as Questlove, as he said one white attendee confused him for, but as a “weirdo.” Not one of those “cool Donald Glover” type weirdos but the type of guy who “is like bringing sushi to the barbecue.” It’s good, but you don’t want to eat it with ribs. His debut documentary film from last year “We Need to Talk About Cosby” was a constant reminder that this film was his own idea, and if things went wrong, “I could only blame myself.” But Sundance gave him the confidence to realize that he was not just a niche comedian but a “Filmmaker/Niche Comedian,” and that if he could do it, so could others.

“Our weirdness is our superpower,” Bell said.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Bradley Cooper Calls Playing Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ the ‘Most Terrifying’ Role Ever

Bradley Cooper is calling on conductors to fact-check just how difficult their profession is. Cooper, while in conversation with “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field and actresses Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss for a Focus Features awards season roundtable, gave insights into upcoming Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro.” Cooper portrays the legendary conductor and composer and also directs the feature. The real-life Bernstein is name-checked in Field’s “TÁR” by problematic fictional conductor Lydia Tár (Blanchett) as one of her mentors. “I can’t wait to see your film about Bernstein,” Blanchett told Cooper during the video. The “A Star Is Born” director said, “Having worked on a...
IndieWire

Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary from Doug Liman Added to Sundance Lineup

Sundance has added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup, Sundance programmers announced Thursday. The film “Justice” is intended to screen on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MT as a special premiere at Park Avenue Theater followed by a Press & Industry screening at 10 p.m. MT, and IndieWire has learned the film is also available for acquisition. Liman, who is known for films like “Swingers,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “The Bourne Identity,” and more, self-financed the project and is making his documentary feature debut with “Justice.” Kavanaugh, who was appointed to the Supreme Court...
IndieWire

Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning

Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
UTAH STATE
IndieWire

‘There’s No Rulebook for Producing’: Sundance Keynote Celebrates Indie Producers

On Sunday, January 22, producers came together in person to honor 2023 festival filmmakers and their films, highlighting the role of the independent producer at the Sundance Producers Celebration. This annual event, sponsored by Amazon Studios and hosted by the Sundance Producers Program, shined a light on the 2022-2023 Sundance Institute Producing Fellows, featured a keynote address by producers Heather Rae and Nina Yang Bongiovi, and presented the 2023 Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Awards. The award honors two producers with films at this year’s festival for their body of work. IndieWire shares the keynote exclusively below. Jess Devaney/Multitude Films (“It’s...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Surprising ‘All Quiet’ Surge Ties ‘Elvis’ for Most Craft Nominations

In the season of the spectacle, the Oscar craft nominations are pretty evenly split, led by “Elvis” and the late-surging “All Quiet on the Western Front” with six. Other leading craft contenders, including “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” top out at three nominations each — a tally those summer blockbusters share with “Babylon,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” and “TÁR” (all in the running for Best Picture alongside “Avatar,” “Everything Everywhere,” and “Top Gun”) are nominated for two craft awards apiece. This was definitely...
IndieWire

Doug Liman on How He Kept His Explosive Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Under Wraps Until Now

Sundance’s biggest surprise so far is “Justice,” a documentary from director Doug Liman that examines the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Liman at the film’s premiere Friday night said in a Q&A that he knew “something very wrong was happening” and that he felt a sense of outrage watching Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018 — that the genesis of this film dates back to then. Liman told the crowd at the Park Avenue Theater at Sundance that it was crucial to keep production of the film a complete secret, recognizing in the course of making it that...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories

One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
People

Vivica A. Fox Says Her Phone 'Blew Up' After Kill Bill Cameo in SZA Music Video: 'I Was Very Honored'

Vivica A. Fox discussed SZA's viral "Kill Bill" music video while speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Skilled documentary screening she's hosting at Sundance Vivica A. Fox thoroughly enjoyed the response to her Kill Bill-themed cameo in SZA's latest music video. Speaking with PEOPLE before flying out to host a private screening for 3M's Skilled documentary at Sundance on Jan. 22, Fox chatted about reprising her 2003 Kill Bill role as Copperhead. "Oh my gosh. Did that go viral or what? People were making up their own storylines!" she...
IndieWire

Mindy Kaling Backlash Misses a Crucial Point

Mindy Kaling’s name speaks for itself in Hollywood — for better or worse. The comedy multihyphenate who got her start writing for and acting in “The Office” just starred in HBO Max’s “Velma,” an adult series executive produced by Kaling and created by Charlie Grandy. In January, Kaling’s first solo show, 2012’s “The Mindy Project,” made its Netflix debut. The perfect storm of new and old — highlighting common threads in Kaling’s work — has resulted in a fresh wave of online backlash against the creator and her oeuvre. This latest round of criticism cites internalized racism, lazy writing, and more...
IndieWire

‘Bad Behaviour’ Review: Jennifer Connelly Goes Wild in Alice Englert’s Thrilling, Darkly Funny Debut

Lucy is looking for enlightenment. Dylan wants to prove her strength. And in “Bad Behaviour,” both mother and daughter will find their way there. Well, eventually. First off, we’ll dispatch with the sadly necessary disclaimer: Englert is, as the Internet would love for us all to repeatedly yell about for mostly boring ends, a “nepo baby.” The daughter of Oscar-winning filmmaker Jane Campion and fellow director Colin Englert (and, hell, let’s do the full family tree: also the granddaughter of actress Edith Campion and theater director Richard Campion), Englert has long dedicated herself to her own artistic career. She’s an...
IndieWire

Oscar Nominations 2023 Snubs and Surprises: ‘The Woman King,’ Paul Dano, and More

If there is one thing that Oscars nominations morning teaches every year, it’s to never be too sure of a sure thing. While it’s unsurprising that A24 breakout “Everything Everywhere All at Once” would lead the pack with 11 nominations going into the 95th Academy Awards, as it is pegged to be a Best Picture frontrunner, it is shocking to see crowdpleaser “The Woman King” come up empty-handed, with even Oscar winner Viola Davis not making the final cut for Best Actress. For the 2023 Oscars, Academy members gave little regard to films directed by women. Was that at the expense of...
WWD

MiMi Ryder Makes Her Own Sundance Debut

Notable past credits: Ryder made her onstage acting debut on Broadway as a child actress, starring as Matilda in “Matilda, the Musical” and as Young Elsa in “Frozen: the Broadway Musical.”. Sundance project: The 17-year-old actress makes her feature film debut in coming-of-age drama “Mutt.”. Her...
IndieWire

The IndieWire Sundance 2023 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Film and Television Reviews Interviews Features Sundance Film Festival Cancels Plans for New Frontier Program in 2023 It’s Time to Destroy the Old Myth of the Sundance Breakout for a New One (Column) Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News Sundance Unveils 2023 Online Platform, Ticketing Details Sundance 2023 Lineup: New Films from Nicole Holofcener, Brandon Cronenberg, Jonathan Majors, & More Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest Xavier Dolan, Paul Feig, and Willie Nelson Doc Among 2023 Sundance Shorts and Episodic Additions Sundance Adds John Carney Musical and More World Premieres to 2023 Lineup Sundance Adds Dakota Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and More to Beyond Film...
IndieWire

It’s Time to Destroy the Old Myth of the Sundance Breakout for a New One (Column)

In the tiny pocket of relief between Oscar campaigns and nominations, the Sundance hot takes begin. The questions blur together: After two years of a virtual festival, does anyone still want to hustle in the snow? Why bother making the trek when you can stream most of the lineup from the non-icy confines of a couch? With the outcry over last year’s embarrassing “Jihad Rehab” debacle still fresh — dear lord, can we move on yet? — have progressive politics ruined the whole process? (Don’t get me started on the loaded, right-wing propagandistic implications of the word “woke.”) Now that every...
IndieWire

‘Magazine Dreams’ Director Elijah Bynum Clarifies He Has No Opposition to Captioning: ‘No, of Course Not’

For better or worse, Elijah Bynum’s “Magazine Dreams” has been one of the most talked about films of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The dark character study, which stars Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder battling some serious demons, debuted to strong reviews on Friday night. But jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition walked out of the screening due to a technical malfunction that prevented a deaf juror from watching it with captions. The incident sparked a larger debate about accessibility at film festivals, with the jury ultimately releasing an open letter asking Sundance to strengthen its efforts to create an...
IndieWire

‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Review: Daisy Ridley’s Wondrous, Whimsical New Journey

Sometimes Fran pictures herself lying in a quiet forest, dead. Sometimes, Fran imagines herself being lifted, probably by the neck, by a massive crane, dying. Sometimes, there’s a big snake or a desolate beach. Sometimes, yes, Fran thinks about dying. And that’s OK because Rachel Lambert’s whimsical “Sometimes I Think About Dying” and the complicated woman at its center also think about other things, good things. Like, well, not dying. Maybe even, perhaps, living. Lambert’s initially mannered style suits the film’s wonderfully funny first act, as we’re introduced to Fran (Daisy Ridley, getting a chance to show off the kind of...
OREGON STATE
IndieWire

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Explodes in a Deeply Unsettling Character Study

When “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” arrives in theaters next month, millions of movie-goers are going to get very hip, very fast to the incredible talents of actor Jonathan Majors, who kicks off what is currently set as a three-movie run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the February sequel. Stragglers can catch him in March when he costars in Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III.” Everyone else — the people who have known and loved him since “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” or “Lovecraft Country” or even the recent “Devotion” — will just have to share him with the late-comers. And Majors is,...
IndieWire

In This Documentary, Love Is a Given but Memory Is Optional

When Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi decided to document the impact of Alzheimer’s on married couple Augusto Góngora and Paula Urrutia, she expected to take her time. “I expected to make a film for 10 or 20 years,” the director said ahead of its Sundance premiere. “My producers always wanted to know what the deadline was. I really wanted to be with them until the end.” As it turns out, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Mole Agent” reached that point much faster than expected. The isolation of the pandemic meant that Góngora, a revered journalist known for his reporting on the Augusto...
IndieWire

Sarah Polley Addresses ‘Women Talking’ BAFTA Snub: ‘No Regrets’

Sarah Polley is talking about her 2023 BAFTA Awards snub. The “Women Talking” writer-director responded to the star-studded film being iced out of the British awards ceremony following the announcement that Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” broke a new record for nominations. Polley retweeted film awards podcast host Matt Neglia’s post saying his “heart is truly broken” for “Women Talking.” She replied, “I appreciate that, but to give context to the snub, I did eat an astonishing (and greedy) number of scones and sandwiches at the BAFTA tea party. My plate was piled so high. I got some warning looks. I didn’t heed...
IndieWire

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Review: A Likably Simple Documentary About a Lovably Complicated Actor

“The walking really freaks people out,” Michael J. Fox explains in his Apple-produced documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” directed by Davis Guggenheim. And, sure enough, it is striking to see him struggle to amble down a New York City sidewalk with his physical therapist by his side. A dog barks at him. Other people say hello. And then he falls. He’s not wrong. It does initially “freak you out” to see Fox’s Parkinson’s in full effect in the film. It’s without a doubt upsetting to understand the pain of his body or to watch a makeup artist cover up...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy