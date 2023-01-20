The invitation to Prada’s AW23 menswear show was a white pillow, accompanied by a cushion cover in what could be one of Prada’s archival ugly-chic prints. It seemed to suggest the idea of sleeping — or even dreaming. In actual fact, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ latest show was an exploration of reality, aptly titled ‘Let’s Talk About Clothes’. The idea was to take the most recognisable sartorial archetypes and transform their meaning through language. Talking about clothes, however, belies the very point of them: they’re to be worn, after all; you can speak through them. And although this collection was framed as a dialogue, its strength was in its simplicity. The collection wasn’t a rambling monologue. In fact, if the looks were sentences, they’d be sparse, to-the-point statements, descriptive without using too many adjectives.

