ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore

A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Comedian Cocoa Brown visits the WBAL-TV studio

People looking for a good laugh headed to the Baltimore Comedy Factory where comedian Cocoa Brown performed this weekend. She joined us with a preview of her funny show, as well as tell us about her upcoming series on Apple TV "Big Door Prize, premiering in March.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?

The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
BALTIMORE, MD
myhoustonmajic.com

The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show

Donnie Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 50 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul, and TV-One’s Donnie After Dark. He is considered one of the the nation’s first video jockeys.
WASHINGTON, DC
ghostcultmag.com

Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!

Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Helping Up Mission expands to house families

The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
BALTIMORE, MD
Joe Mertens

This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
domino

This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy