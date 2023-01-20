Read full article on original website
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
Wbaltv.com
Comedian Cocoa Brown visits the WBAL-TV studio
People looking for a good laugh headed to the Baltimore Comedy Factory where comedian Cocoa Brown performed this weekend. She joined us with a preview of her funny show, as well as tell us about her upcoming series on Apple TV "Big Door Prize, premiering in March.
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
myhoustonmajic.com
The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show
Donnie Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington D.C. radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 50 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul, and TV-One’s Donnie After Dark. He is considered one of the the nation’s first video jockeys.
ghostcultmag.com
Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!
Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
Owner of Walker-Daniels apartments responds to tenants' claims of poor living
People living in the Walker-Daniels Apartment building have been calling out for help for over a year, with concerns not only for their health but also their safety.
southbmore.com
Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
foxbaltimore.com
SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
Students and faculty at Morgan State celebrate the passing of the HBCU RISE Act
New federal legislation spurs more grants for Morgan State University and other historically black colleges and universities that could allow them to become top tier research institutions.
pressboxonline.com
Ravens And Stephen And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donate $20 Million To Transform Hilton Rec Center
Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, and Green Street Academy Join Ravens in Commitment to Facility to Create Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) announced Jan. 19 it has received a $20 million commitment from...
VIDEO: Group’s “Magnet Fishing” Hobby Cleans up Baltimore Harbor
A Baltimore man has a brave mission to find out what we’ve always wondered: just what is down there on the bottom of the Inner Harbor?. Evan Woodard uses a powerful magnet like a fishing pole to haul thousands of pounds of metal out of the Harbor. His recent finds have stirred up strong reactions on Instagram—including, notably, a barnacle-covered handgun.
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
WBAL Radio
Helping Up Mission expands to house families
The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a civil complaint, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, against World Recycling Company and three related entities.
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
