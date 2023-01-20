Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
thecampuscurrent.com
Local pastor speaks at MLK Jr. breakfast
The keynote speaker for the 42nd annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 said younger generations “haven’t been taught to find their voice.”. The event’s theme was King’s quote, “We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
chestertownspy.org
The Day Paul Newman Saved Wye River Plantation
It goes without saying that the Wye River Plantation in Queen Anne’s County is one of Maryland’s significant historical landmarks. The home of William Paca, signer of the Declaration of Independence and early governor of the state, this remarkable farm, with almost four miles of waterline, remains intact as one of the most valuable conservation sites on the Mid-Shore.
Owner of Walker-Daniels apartments responds to tenants' claims of poor living
People living in the Walker-Daniels Apartment building have been calling out for help for over a year, with concerns not only for their health but also their safety.
Wbaltv.com
Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space
A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
ghostcultmag.com
Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!
Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May
Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News demands action on request for documents about Safe Streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After several delays in getting documents requested through a public records request, FOX45 News has sent a letter to Baltimore City’s Law Department demanding the request be filled, or legal action may be taken. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney General Brown, Baltimore leaders announce 9 drug trafficking indictments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Attorney General, alongside Baltimore Police and the Mayor's Office announced Monday the takedown of a drug trafficking organization they say is responsible for pumping deadly drugs into neighborhoods, and committing other, violent crimes throughout the City. Officials announced charges filed against nine members of the...
southbmore.com
Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
blocbyblocknews.com
Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
macaronikid.com
RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
25 BREATHTAKING YEARS. ONE WORLDWIDE PHENOMENON. RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show will return to the LYRIC in Baltimore performing 4 shows between February 10 - 12, 2023 ! Tickets go Onsale Friday, November 18 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A...
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
