Gov. Abbott announces new initiative offering $20,000 grants. Find out how to apply.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today has announced a new category for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. This new iniativies is aimed at assisting businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
How to Legally Get Rid of a House Guest That Won’t Leave
You invite family or a friend to come to spend a few days, maybe a week with your family for the holidays. You offer the guest room and then they overstay their welcome, what can you do? You ask nicely when they are leaving or hint around that they need to leave. According to some of the Texas landlord/tenant laws, you'll have to find a legal way to have them removed and or evicted, yes evicted from your residence.
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
Words That Should Be Banned in Texas
It appears that 2023 it's not gonna be much different than 2022 because we are still living in an era of "fake news," "misinformation," and "gaslighting" yes I said gaslighting. In late November Merriam-Webster dictionary released the new word of the year and it was "gaslighting." According to Merriam-Webster dictionary...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening
The location has been announced to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com and Star-Telegram.com.
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Texas winter storm bringing high winds, possible tornadoes to Houston
ERCOT said it's monitoring forecasts ahead of Tuesday's storm.
Find Your Texas Elders by Tracking Their Soles
The tracker market has really exploded over the past few years because we Texans are working harder to keep up with our children, our elderly loved ones, and one another. Because we are a more mobile society and the increase in Alzheimer's disease, there were a total of 151 "Silver Alerts" in 2022 Texas, that's one every two days.
News Channel 25
Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty
A Houston woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
