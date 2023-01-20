ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

How to Legally Get Rid of a House Guest That Won’t Leave

You invite family or a friend to come to spend a few days, maybe a week with your family for the holidays. You offer the guest room and then they overstay their welcome, what can you do? You ask nicely when they are leaving or hint around that they need to leave. According to some of the Texas landlord/tenant laws, you'll have to find a legal way to have them removed and or evicted, yes evicted from your residence.
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Words That Should Be Banned in Texas

It appears that 2023 it's not gonna be much different than 2022 because we are still living in an era of "fake news," "misinformation," and "gaslighting" yes I said gaslighting. In late November Merriam-Webster dictionary released the new word of the year and it was "gaslighting." According to Merriam-Webster dictionary...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Find Your Texas Elders by Tracking Their Soles

The tracker market has really exploded over the past few years because we Texans are working harder to keep up with our children, our elderly loved ones, and one another. Because we are a more mobile society and the increase in Alzheimer's disease, there were a total of 151 "Silver Alerts" in 2022 Texas, that's one every two days.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy