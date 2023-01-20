Tom Brady, 45, doesn’t know what he’s going to do when it comes to his NFL future. The professional football player dropped a few F-bombs when discussing whether or not he’ll retire in the near future, during the Jan. 23 episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “If I knew what I was going to f*cking do, I would’ve already f*cking done it,” he told co-host Jim Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

