Read full article on original website
Related
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
What The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Said About His Show's 'Rivalry' With Family Guy
"The Simpsons" set the gold standard for adult animation. While kids could certainly partake in the family's misadventures in Springfield, there were jokes that really only adults could catch. It's led to one of the longest-running dynasties in pop culture, as the sitcom is currently on its 34th season with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
Breaking Bad's Intervention Scene Holds A Big Place In Betsy Brandt's Memory
Few shows have had the enduring influence and legacy that "Breaking Bad" has. Like "The Sopranos" and "The Shield" before it, and dozens of shows since, the series anchored itself in following the moral descent of its main characters and how they reckoned with their transformation. One of the few...
Decision To Leave Fans Are Upset About The Oscars' Decision To Snub
Excitement woke up Hollywood this morning as Oscar nominations were announced. This is the day when many deserving, hard-working industry folk find out if their efforts are recognized by their peers or not. This is also the time when some of the best films of the year are snubbed, not receiving what many believe is a much deserved spot in the race. One of these unfortunate productions is "Decision to Leave."
The Woman King Being Totally Snubbed By The Oscars Has Fans In Shock
The list of nominations for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards has finally been released, and movie fans are weighing in on what was tragically left out of the running. While there are the expected nominations such as a best visual effects nomination for "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Cate Blanchett getting selected for her performance in "Tár," there were some notable surprises as well. From "Everything Everywhere All At Once" leading with 11 nominations to Angela Bassett being the first actor in Marvel history to receive an acting nom for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (via CNN), it's always a treat for moviegoers to see some of their favorites find their rightful place amongst the prestigious crop.
Zoe Saldaña Owns The $2 Billion Box Office (& Who Is On Her Heels)
"Avatar: The Way of Water" made somewhat predictable waves last week as it became the sixth film ever to gross $2 billion internationally. The milestone is huge, not just because it reinstates James Cameron's as king of the box office, but because it marks Zoe Saldaña's fourth film to cross the benchmark.
Kurtwood Smith Explains Why Red Has Mellowed After The End Of That '70s Show
There's a long lineage of great sitcom dads. Some were supportive; others were just plain funny. And then there's Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show." He was the stern, gruff authority figure Eric (Topher Grace) and his friends constantly had to work around so that they wouldn't get in trouble, whether that involved seeing a concert out of town or stealing beers. Red wasn't above throwing a profanity in someone's face if they made him mad, and he was usually pretty guarded with his emotions. Red had plenty of standout hilarious moments throughout "That '70s Show," and no doubt one of the biggest draws going into "That '90s Show" was that fans would be able to see whether Red mellowed out in his old age.
Eddie Murphy Teases Details Of His Upcoming Documentary The Last Stand
In recent years, viewers have heard little from Eddie Murphy, after the comic starred in a series of poorly-performing films and even dropped out of hosting the Oscars in 2011. Ultimately, stemming from these and other reasons, the past decade or so of Murphy's career has been considerably quieter than the era that made him a star.
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled To See Sawyer And Torres Strengthen Their Bond
If you think that law enforcement agents tasked with patrolling naval bases would have a boring job, then you've probably never seen the long-running television series "NCIS." Currently in Season 20, "NCIS" isn't about a bunch of stuffy desk jockeys. Instead, the agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service often take a hands-on approach when looking into crimes. In the recent episode "Big Rig," the chaos-causing Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) runs into his friend Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz) on the streets, but instead of a friendly catch-up, Sawyer is unkempt, paranoid, and covered in blood.
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
The Piano Frog Was The Real Star Of The Last Of Us Episode 2, According To Fans
The second episode of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" was an eventful one, starting with an entirely original story about where the cordyceps fungus started infecting humans in Jakarta, Indonesia. The episode then resumes the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) as they make their way through the bombed and broken down part of Boston outside of the quarantine zone, meeting their first clickers along the way.
Dawn Olivieri Uses Her Real Life Experience To Inform Her Yellowstone Character
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" saw the arrival of Dawn Olivieri's Sarah Atwood as a new threat to the Dutton empire. By the mid-season finale, Sarah had managed to sink her romantic teeth into John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) very own son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), in a bid to bring down the Montana ranch patriarch. Atwood was sent directly by Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who's been gunning for the Duttons since Season 4.
Who Plays Brother Ellis Kane On NCIS: Hawai'i?
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 2, Episode 12 "Shields Up" Anyone who has seen a crime procedural knows that the first suspect is likely not the guilty party. If anything, the "NCIS" franchise adheres faithfully to these tropes. "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the newest spin-off of the decades-long franchise and hits on all the points that made the flagship show a massive success. The series fulfills all the procedural archetypes with the special agent in charge, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), and your typical tech character is familiar-looking Ernie (Jason Antoon).
MiMi Ryder Makes Her Own Sundance Debut
Notable past credits: Ryder made her onstage acting debut on Broadway as a child actress, starring as Matilda in “Matilda, the Musical” and as Young Elsa in “Frozen: the Broadway Musical.”. Sundance project: The 17-year-old actress makes her feature film debut in coming-of-age drama “Mutt.”. Her...
Tess' Beyond Tragic Backstory That Was Cut From HBO's The Last Of Us
Spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 2 "Infected" follow. After debuting the first devastating episode of "The Last of Us" to a rapturous response, show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are doubling down on tragedy. Per Forbes, the post-apocalyptic action-drama proved to be a major success for HBO,...
How to watch ‘Triangle of Sadness’
What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson. In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how...
Viola Davis' Oscars Snub Has Fans Throwing A Fit
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally announced its nominees for the 95th Oscar Awards, and — according to Twitter — the results were somewhat of a mixed bag. There were plenty of pleasant surprises among the nominees, such as Brian Tyree Henry's Best Supporting...
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0