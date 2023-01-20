Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Channel 3000
Max Klesmit to miss Badgers game at Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will be without one of their key contributors Monday night as they make up a game that was postponed over the weekend. Guard Max Klesmit is being ruled out for Monday's game at Northwestern with what program officials called an upper...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Channel 3000
Verona Ice Arena breaks ground on second ice rink
VERONA, Wis. – A second ice rink is coming to Verona as ground was officially broken on the new sheet of ice Saturday morning. The Verona Ice Arena has seen a tremendous amount of growth over the last several years that there’s demand for another rink for hockey, ice skating, and figure skating.
Channel 3000
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of former Badgers football player
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After the defense briefly called witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning, the judge expects closing arguments to come Tuesday afternoon in the jury trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related...
Channel 3000
Madison - One City Schools
Channel 3000
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
Channel 3000
Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash
MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
Channel 3000
Joseph “Jay” T. Cyrnek
Joseph T. “Jay” Cyrnek, age 64, of Monroe, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wisconsin where he had resided for the last 40 years after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident. Jay was born on October 17, 1958 in Chicago, IL, the son of Joseph F. and Esther R. (Zonta) Cyrnek. He was a 1976 graduate of Bowen High School in Chicago and had worked as a Hydraulic Mechanic for Morgan Corporation in Janesville.
CBS Sports
How to watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Wisconsin 12-5; Northwestern 12-5 The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers since Feb. 1 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Northwestern and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Badgers will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
Channel 3000
Steven James Convery
BLUE MOUNDS - It is with great sadness that the family of Steven James Convery announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at his home in Blue Mounds, Wis. He was born to parents, Cecil “Bob” and Meryl (Eggins) Convery on June 15, 1977, in Lismore, New South Wales in Australia.
Channel 3000
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Channel 3000
State finishes calling witnesses in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Marcus Randle El was back in court on Monday after a weekend break from his jury trial. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Channel 3000
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Channel 3000
Quentin Verdier
COLUMBUS—Quentin Verdier, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Quentin was born on October 13, 1952 to Quentin and Margaret (Wells) Verdier in Montgomery, Maryland. Quentin enjoyed history including his own family’s; some examples include the fact that his mother was a direct...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision.
spectrumnews1.com
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling
MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
